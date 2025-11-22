Errors, bugs, questions - page 25
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Where in the help it says: "The size of the balance in each optimisation run is 100 times larger than it actually is. But don't pay attention to it, it's just a harmless glitch"?
The help doesn't say anything about a "glitch", I agree, and it can't. It is stated in dry mathematical language in the help:
As you can see from your previous post, you are satisfied with the results of optimization with "Balance Max" parameter. Conclusions about the possible results of the work Balance to the minimum drawdown is up to everyone. Although... drawdown is 4-5%. Accordingly, the second multiplier in the product of the Balance on the minimum drawdown is just about 95%.
You should have written: "The "Result" column shows the total value ofthe "Optimisation criterion", which is calculated as....". - This is not the Balance.
This information is scattered in different places in the help and the relationship between them is not obvious.
You should have written: "The 'Result' column shows the total value of the 'Optimisation Criterion', which is calculated as....". - This is not the Balance.
This information is scattered in different places in the help and the relationship between them is not obvious.
Thus, the original question can be considered as settled.
Regarding the content of Help (User's Guide), it is my opinion (and apparently also the opinion of the authors of the Guide) that this part of the information (taking into account that links can be clicked) is clear and logical. You have highlighted this logic yourself.
Itake this opportunity to apologize for my inattentive reading of the clear link (about scanning) indicated byalexey_petrov(https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page22/#comment_9188).
..............
Regarding the content of the Help (User's Manual), in my opinion (and apparently also in the opinion of the authors of the Manual), this part of the information (taking into account the ability to follow the links) is clear and logical. You have also highlighted this logic yourself.
.............
Click on the link (highlighted in blue), where do you go? Not at all to where it says what the"Optimization Criterion" is.
It would make more sense to name the column "Optimization criterion" instead of "Result" (whatever result a user expects to get), then it would be more understandable, and less jumps to links in the help would have to do.
Click on the link (highlighted in blue), where do you go? Not where it says what the 'Optimisation Criterion' is.
I agree on that point. The link address must be corrected. You may write to Service Desk. I myself read the entire "Tester" section at once, so I almost never used links.
It would be more logical to name the column "Optimization criterion" instead of "Result" (whatever result the user expects to get), then it would be more understandable, and there would be less need to click on references in the help.
The user always expects to get a result with the parameters he or she personally selected in the "Settings" tab. In particular, if the user has personally selected such an optimization criterion as "Balance + Min Drawdown", then you can hardly expect the tester to show results of processing another parameter (for example, "Balance Max"). If you select optimization criteria at random and expect the tester to show results of "Balance Max", then it is not a problem of the tester (or the User Manual).
The formal renaming of the column "Result" into "Optimization Criterion" is illogical as this column reflects not the names of optimization criteria butnumerical testresults by the parameters selected by the user. At that the name of a user-selected optimization criterion can always be viewed in the "Settings" tab.
The number of clicks on the links in the Help (User Guide) is irrelevant to this issue.
On this point I agree. The link address needs to be corrected. You can write to Service Desk. I myself read the "Tester" section in its entirety, so I hardly ever use the links.
The user always expects to get the result of working with the parameters he/she has personally selected in the "Settings" tab. In particular, if the user has personally selected such an optimization criterion as "Balance + Min Drawdown", then you can hardly expect the tester to show results of processing another parameter (for example, "Balance Max"). If you select optimization criteria at random and expect the tester to show results of "Balance Max" processing, then it is not a problem of the tester (or the User Manual).
The formal renaming of the column "Result" into "Optimization Criterion" is illogical as this column reflects not the names of optimization criteria butnumerical testresults by the parameters selected by the user. At that the name of a user-selected optimization criterion can always be viewed in the "Settings" tab.
The number of clicks on the links in the Help (User Guide) is irrelevant to this issue.
... why are you trying to decide what's logical and right and what's illogical and wrong?
I'm not 'trying to decide', I know :)
I am not an admin. Wait for an official response, if you are still convinced of your rightness and the presence of glitches-bugs, and if the quiet discussion on the forum irritates you.
In squabbles and "switch to personality" is not involved, so the absence of constructive question-replies on this topic means the end of the discussion. Good luck in resolving your questions!
Hello, I am looking into margin calculation methods and found a number of possible discrepancies in the help :
1.for Forex - there is no price;
2.for futures - there is noMarketPrice;
I have a question if I have correctly interpreted the following terms in the equation:
double MarketPrice=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_LAST);
double Percentage=AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL);
double InitialMargin=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL);
1.for forex
2. For Exchange instruments
3. Lever size (not the interest)4. Initial margin
To insert the code, use the editor.