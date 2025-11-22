Errors, bugs, questions - page 17
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Just upgraded MT5.... myself. Took out all the accounts and available servers at the same time. Now I can't even start a demo account :(. So what to do next?
By the way, a funny thing: no available servers, but the button "Next" is available. I pressed it, the next window pops up, even tries to open an account on MetaQuotes-Demo, but without success.
why it is not available, everything is available, just open the editor and press F1 and the help will be opened and automatically updated if it was
look up the F1 help for CopyTime and compare it with this https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copytime
It ends up like this
Return value
Number of copied array elements or -1 in case of error.
Note
The elements are counted from the start position from the present to the past, i.e. a start position equal to 0 means the current bar.
there is more information at the link
I end up like this...
I compiled custom indicators and got the following info. My platform is Vista.
Please give me the source code of your indicator (I assume it's not a custom zig-zag from delivery, but some modification of it). Can be in a private message.
+ let me know the build of your terminal and as much information as possible. We will try to find the reason.
I have tried it in my site and it compiled without any problems.
Just upgraded MT5.... myself. Took out all the accounts and available servers at the same time. Now I can't even start a demo account :(. So what to do next?
By the way, a funny thing: no available servers, but the button "Next" is available. I pressed it, the next window pops up, even tries to open an account on MetaQuotes-Demo, but without success.
I understand there was an upgrade to the 288 build. Could you please clarify what build you had before the update?
And give more details: OS, presence of UAC, etc.
There is an inaccuracy in the documentation:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/array/arrayinitialize
The function returns a void result.
However, it states that it"Returns the number of elements initialised".
look up the F1 help for CopyTime and compare it with this https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copytime
mine ends like this
the link has more information
Just upgraded MT5.... myself. Took out all the accounts and available servers at the same time. Now I can't even start a demo account :(. So what to do next?
By the way, a funny thing: no available servers, but the button "Next" is available. I pressed it and got the next window, even tried to open a MetaQuotes-Demo account, but without success.
The server logs show that you are using an old terminal build: 240 from the 21st of January 2010 (demo account 95063).
Many things have changed during this time, in particular the support of old builds was cut off. Hence the disappearance of all accounts and servers.
That's why you should update to new builds. If you did not upgrade due to any bugs, please report them.
The only thing you can do now is as follows:
Thank you!
- In terminal settings (menu Service-Settings-Server tab) specify the server demo.metatrader5.com:443, click OK and open a new demo account.
- Or download and install the terminal again: after installation MetaQuotes demo server address will never be removed from the list of servers.
Download MetaTrader 5 client terminal from the following link: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
Dear Developers, please see how the volumes are displayed on the chart.
Trading volume:
Tick volume:
There are some spikes in the trading volume. Is it supposed to be like this?
And one more question. When I copy CopyRealVolume, the result is always zero for the last bar. Does this "Trading volume" exist?