Errors, bugs, questions - page 20
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Switch to 3rd or 4th for now.
I switched to 3. The data has been loaded and all the trades have fallen into place. Now the question is how can I programmatically do the same in my EA. I.e. I request data from the environment - no data - I wait for some time (how long to wait ?) - no data - I try to go through the servers. How to properly program and track this situation ?
And how do you plan to "go through the servers" by means of MQL5?
In general, this is an abnormal situation, which simply should not be. A build with a fix for this problem will be released in the very near future.
And how do you plan to "pass through servers" using MQL5?
In general, this is an abnormal situation that simply should not be. In the very near future a build will be released with a fix for this problem.
I've already made this mistake twice, so the ATS (robot) must be able to handle it, of course I understand, but I'm not sure how to do it. I've already stepped on this situation twice, so ATC (robot) should somehow be able to handle it, I certainly understand that you will do everything possible to exclude this situation, but you can not completely rule it out. A simple trivial situation. The server crashed and burns, all the quotes do not go to me. That's why you're doing a 4x duplicate. It's a vital decision.
I think it would be logical to introduce server switching into the terminal. Then we developers of PBX could somehow monitor and react to this situation. Right now we are helpless. The only solution is to resort to external programs, as it was in MT4, which we do not want to do. But we will have to do it, because it is a question of trading robot reliability.
I don't know what to do with them, I will have to do it, because it is a question of reliability of the trading robot's work.
This branch of errors, bugs, questions, so I ask the question how ? function to switch the server has not found, so for me it is a dead end. Twice already stepped on this rake, therefore ATC (robot) must somehow be able to handle this situation, I certainly understand that you will do everything possible to exclude this, but you can not exclude completely. A simple trivial situation. The server crashed and burns, all the quotes do not go to me. That's why you're doing a 4x duplicate. It's a vital decision.
I think it would be logical to introduce server switching into the terminal. Then we developers of PBX could somehow monitor and react to this situation. Right now we are helpless. The only solution is to resort to external programs, as it was in MT4, which we do not want to do. But we will have to do it, because it is a question of reliability of the trading robot.
I don't know what to do with them, I will have to do it, because it's a question of reliability of the trading robot's work.
I do not know how on MQL5 level, but on the terminal level the choice of a "convenient" (working) server should be made. At least in terms of quotation delivery.
it is possible to do so. Click on the connection icon in the status bar:
it is possible to do so. Click on the connection icon in the status bar:
it is possible to do so. Click on the connection icon in the status bar:
I didn't mean manual mode.
I meant, for example, an algorithm where, if the terminal detects no connection (or problems with data), it will search for SERVERS and choose the BEST option and get data from the new server.
Can you please tell me what are the limitations when testing an EA on an iteration?
In particular, are you interested in the ability to read/write files?
It's good that you can do it manually, it's a pity you can't do it from the software. Re-scan 3 work 1 server stands, ok, but which of the remaining three is more convenient ? as options ping the smallest, or the chain is the shortest ... we don't know
The most "convenient" access point is selected automatically: by the lowest load on the server and the best quality connection to the server. This can be seen from the indicator to the left of the name.
You can additionally read the help section of the terminal "Status bar -> Access point switching menu"