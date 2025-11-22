Errors, bugs, questions - page 22
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While reading through the section, I could not find an answer to the question of how often the automatic rescanning of the network takes place. Do you have any idea?
Good day to all.
Question to developers - May I ask how will balance operations be reflected in OnTrade (if at all)?
I am talking about catching exactly balance operations (deposit/withdrawal) on the account during demo and real trading, as well as processing "withdrawal of funds" in the tester....
1. Can the width of the columns be adjusted? When the bank is displayed, it compresses everything and doesn't let you see the quotes.
While reading through the section, I could not find an answer to the question of how often the automatic rescanning of the network takes place. Can you tell me?
Thank you. (chuckles) Wow, that's a lot of good stuff.
1. Is it possible to adjust the width of the columns. When the bank is displayed, it compresses everything and does not let you see the quotes.
If you are a person who likes pictures better than text, then I will add a screenshot - "How to disable Auto-Size for column widths in Market Watch".
Good day to all.
Question to developers - May I ask how will balance operations be reflected in OnTrade (if at all)?
I am talking about catching exactly balance operations (deposit/withdrawal) on the account during demo and real trading, as well as processing "withdrawal of funds" in the tester....
To set the width manually, disable the "Auto-size" option in the context menu.
1. thanks of course, but still "Auto-size" is very strange, if an empty field is auto-sized so that it compresses cells with information, it's not right.
2. If there will be no other suppliers of quotes, then it (the field) is somehow useless. I can not understand what it's for? If there will be only one name or as now there is nothing at all
2. if there are no other suppliers of quotations, then this field will be useless. I can't understand what it is for, if there is only one name or as now there is nothing at all.
This field is reserved for information about the liquidity provider, not about the quote provider.
This field is reserved for information about the liquidity provider, not the quote provider.
I can elaborate a bit more on this, I just can't get my head around it. How can there be liquidity without price? So I will sell EURUSD at 1.6 and UBS will provide me with liquidity?
This example is exaggerated, but it shows that there is no liquidity without price (apart from quotes)... I must be missing something...
That is, the size does not float depending on whether the columns are full or empty. If a column is not needed, it is better to disable it.
The bank field can show both liquidity provider and quote provider. The bank field is filled by the gateway/dataphide.