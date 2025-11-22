Errors, bugs, questions - page 14
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Optimisation by bool has been corrected
OK, only I don't see any movement in the application (there were still certain nuances there)...
Please wait.
The applications will synchronise after a while.
Please wait.
Applications are synchronised after a while.
It has been observed that if you remind them, the synchronisation is quicker...
PS
For example, it seems they forgot about my request #14620 (it takes too long to synchronize it)...
Can you tell me what I'm doing wrong? The indicators have been created for clarification.
1. I created two indicators, separately everything works (draws).
Indicator 00 (single-coloured)
Indicator 11 (multi-coloured)
I want to combine them together; I take indicator 11 (multicolor) as a base and add a buffer, like it is done in the 00 indicator
The line (Buffer_2[i]=high[i];) is not drawn, though it is calculated, I can change colour.
What am I doing wrong ?
What am I doing wrong?
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE);
Вопрос был по поводу внешних параметров input , у меня в советнике их большое количество, необходимые для более гибкой настройки эксперта, так вот как только я выбираю своего эксперта из общего списка в тестере, вылетает сразу терминал. с меньшим количеством нормально.
It is common practice to use a configuration file for settings, especially if there are many settings. But the name of the configuration file can be passed as a parameter.
The common practice (among professionals) is when the terminal gives out an error message, but not when it crashes.
I support you - Don't close the terminal or remove the EA from the chart at every opportunity (according to the developers)...
PS
Speaking of birds, there is a request #17391 just on this subject...
It's a good point, if you remind yourself, the synchronisation is quicker...
PS
For example, they seem to have forgotten about my request #14620 (it takes too long to synchronize it)...
Download the latest version of help and have a look at"MQL5 Reference / Standard constants, enumerations and structures / Environment state / Tool info "
Compared the online version with the file I have. Either I'm completely blind or they're completely the same...
I take it we are talking about the next release of the terminal and a new version of help?