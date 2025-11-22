Errors, bugs, questions - page 18
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In MQL4 there was such a functionIn MQL5 I haven't found an analogue, will such a function be available or should I calculate it myself? If so, please advise how to do it properly.
When I switched to a new day, all the quotes for the 29th have disappeared. restarting the terminal does not help. refreshing the chart too.
When I switched to a new day, all the quotes for the 29th have disappeared. restarting the terminal does not help. refreshing the chart too.
In MQL4 there was a function like thisIn MQL5 I haven't found an analogue, will such function be available or should I calculate it myself? If so, please advise how to do it properly.
See page 16 of this thread. 16 of this thread. https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page16/#comment_8755 Popular question, though! :)
What server is the terminal connected to?
there isn't necessary information there, there is only function ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN, and I need namely the number of free funds left after the opening of a position by volume for example 0.1 lot
What is the difference between"ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN" and"the number of free funds remaining after opening a position of e.g. 0.1 lot"?
Especially in both cases we are talking about "free funds". "Free funds for what exactly?
What is the difference between"ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN" and"the number of free funds remaining after opening a position of e.g. 0.1 lot"?
Especially in both cases we are talking about "free funds". "Free funds for what exactly?
ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN
Accountvalue in the currency of the deposit, which is available for the opening of a position.
double
ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN, as far as I understand it, returns the current state of available funds.
In some cases it is also necessary to determine the amount of "free funds", taking into account the position which is not yet open, but which may be opened.
ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN
Account balance available for opening a position in the currency of the deposit
double
ACCOUNT_FREEMARGIN, as far as I understand it, returns the current state of available funds.
In some cases we need to determine the amount of "free funds" in view of a position that is not yet open but can be opened.
I think I understand the feature in question: determine the amount of free funds that will remain if a position is opened. Take a look at the following sections of the MQL5 manual:
- CAccountInfo;
- FreeMarginCheck.