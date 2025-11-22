Errors, bugs, questions - page 2091
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Good evening! I don't know where to turn.
Anyway, here's the problem. Found an advisor with a rental fee for a BO. Paid for the month. I got the inscription (Fig. 1)
I tried it and it said "I am trying to install my demo account" I opened MT4 and asked me where to go. I put it in MT4 and nothing else happens. It's not in indicators or in the "MQL4\Indicators\Market" folder.
I tried to download the trial version and downloaded it by force. I tried to download the trial version but it worked, but I have not "activate" only "pay" and "simulate trade". (Fig.2)
Clicking on "buy" leads to nothing.
I wrote to the creator, he replied in the style of "my house on the edge. I quote: "For any installation problem you must contact MQL5 support desk."
I am using Alpari mt4 and my account is demo. I am currently working on this system, I just don't know where to look.
Good evening! I don't know where to turn.
Anyway, here's the problem. Found an advisor with a rental fee for a BO. Paid for the month. I got the inscription (Fig. 1)
I click on it and it asks me where to install it. MT4 opens and nothing else happens. It is neither in indicators, nor in the folder "MQL4\Indicators\Market".
I tried to download the trial version and downloaded it by force. I tried to download the trial version but it worked, but I have not "activate" only "pay" and "simulate trade". (Fig.2)
Clicking on "buy" leads to nothing.
I use MT4 by Alpari, my account is demo. I do not know where to look for this signal and I do not know where to look for it.
WhyMQL4\Indicators\Market if it is an Expert Advisor? ThenMQL4\Experts\Market
The home computer via LAN. Nothing happened on the computer. What is surprising is not even the spike, but that the value was constant for five minutes.
It turned out that we had saved on a client terminal and measured retransmits every 5 minutes. That's why the 5 minute bar is issued.
The release will measure once every minute.
Good evening! I don't know where to turn.
Anyway, here's the problem. Found an advisor with a rental fee for a BO. Paid for the month. I got the inscription (Fig. 1)
I am using it and it is asking me where to install, I put it on MT4. MT4 opens and nothing else happens. It's not in indicators or in the "MQL4\Indicators\Market" folder.
I tried to download the trial version and downloaded it by force. I tried to download the trial version but it worked, but I have not "activate" only "pay" and "simulate trade". (Fig.2)
Clicking on "buy" leads to nothing.
I wrote to the creator, he replied in the style of "my house on the edge. I quote: "For any installation problem you must contact MQL5 support desk."
I am using Alpari mt4 and my account is demo. Can you tell me where to look?
Please install the program from the Market section of the terminal itself.
Do not forget to specify your mql5 account in the terminal.
Please install the program from the Market section of the terminal itself.
Don't forget to specify your mql5 account in the terminal.
One more thing: I press "Authorize in MQL community",
I have to enter my mql5.com login and password.
After clicking on "OK", nothing happens either, i.e. the program doesn't say whether I'm logged in or not. The window is just closing and when I click on "File", I see "Log in to MQL community" again. Is it supposed to be like this?
Then I go through all the steps, i.e. "Install in terminal", again the system thinks and again there is no indicator anywhere. I checked it both when MT was running and when it was closed. The effect is the same.
2StanislavKorotky : This is an indicator. I apologize for the confusion. Anyway, the folder you specified is empty there too.
One more thing: I press "Log in to MQL community",
I have entered my login and password as for mql5.com login.
After I pressed "OK", nothing happens either, i.e. the program does not say whether I am logged in or not. The window is just closing and when I click on "File", I see "Log in to MQL community" again. Is it supposed to be like this?
Then I go through all the steps, i.e. "Install in terminal", again the system thinks and again there is no indicator anywhere. I checked it both when MT was running and when it was closed. Same effect.
2StanislavKorotky : It is an indicator. I apologize for the confusion. Anyway, the folder you indicated is empty there too.
In the log is written the result of authorization.
The 1st line highlighted is me logged back in.
2nd line - I closed MT, 3rd line - I started it up.
4th - it's logged back in automatically to the community.
HOORAY! Got it! Turns out I was looking in the wrong place. I looked it through the Viewer, and it turns out it was necessary to look at the log from MT and there again enter the password.
Many thanks to all who responded! I apologize for putting up with the nub.
And here's the 5th one - I clicked "install in terminal" again on the website. I feel there's a dog somewhere, but I don't know the reasons.
1
The 1st line highlighted is me logged back in.
2nd line - I closed MT, 3rd line - I started it up.
4th - it's logged back in automatically to the community.
HOORAY! Got it! Turns out I was looking in the wrong place. I looked it through the Viewer, and it turns out it was necessary to look at the log from MT and there again enter the password.
Thank you very much everyone who responded! Sorry for putting up with the nub.
And here's the 5th one - I clicked "install in terminal" again on the website. I feel there is a dog somewhere, but I don't know the reasons.
How do I check if the opening times of the bars fall on public holidays?
ps. decided to create a separate method for now, maybe someone will find it useful:
The holidays are taken from the moex website and are up to date for 2018.