Errors, bugs, questions - page 2093
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Wrote a few lines a while back, Noticed an oversight:
ZS: no, the scheme was a bit different there though:
How long is a forum post available for editing?
If you start a thread, how can you then make changes to the initial post as the discussion progresses? (is this possible?)
mt5 used to be able to create a folder in projects and compile a file there, then it would appear in EAs or indicators
now it is compiled to the same folder and that's it
How do I launch it?
does the new mt5 storage offer similar functionality?
MT5 1730
The right border of the chart is adjusted in the terminal.
When changing the zoom I expected that the right border of the indicator and lines (objects) rendering should not be shifted. I have to double-click the setting/cancellation of the right border back and forth to normalize the "picture".
Nothing of the kind is observed in MT4 with a similar code.
Is this a normal behaviour and something should be done in the code or is it a bug?
Here we pressed zoom
Afternoon.
MT5 build 1730.
Strange behaviour of the tester in visualisation mode.
The test in normal mode is working fine.
QP 0 16:17:44.170 Core 1 initial deposit 100000.00 RUR, leverage 1:1
HF 0 16:17:44.170 Core 1 successfully initialized
In visualization mode, it does not want to pick up initial balance.
It generates an error:
LF 2 16:18:27.674 Trade 2017.09.15 10:50:01current account state: Balance: 0.00, Credit: 0.00, Commission: 0.00, Accumulated: 0.00, Assets: 0.00, Liabilities: 0.00, Equity 0.00, Margin: 0.00, FreeMargin: 0.00
At the same time the deposit can be seen:
GG 0 16:18:21.979 Tester initial deposit 100000.00 RUR, leverage 1:1
LN 0 16:18:21.980 Tester successfully initialized
When re-compiling an EA, it runs 1 time out of ten. At the same time after stopping, it does not start again.
Is this a bug of this build 1730 or is the problem on my end?
Afternoon.
MT5 build 1730.
Strange behaviour of the tester in visualisation mode.
The test in normal mode is working fine.
QP 0 16:17:44.170 Core 1 initial deposit 100000.00 RUR, leverage 1:1
HF 0 16:17:44.170 Core 1 successfully initialized
In visualization mode, it does not want to pick up initial balance.
It generates an error:
LF 2 16:18:27.674 Trade 2017.09.15 10:50:01current account state: Balance: 0.00, Credit: 0.00, Commission: 0.00, Accumulated: 0.00, Assets: 0.00, Liabilities: 0.00, Equity 0.00, Margin: 0.00, FreeMargin: 0.00
At the same time the deposit can be seen:
GG 0 16:18:21.979 Tester initial deposit 100000.00 RUR, leverage 1:1
LN 0 16:18:21.980 Tester successfully initialized
When re-compiling an EA, it runs 1 time out of ten. At the same time after stopping, it does not start again.
Is this a bug in this build 1730 or is the problem on my end?
Afternoon.
MT5 build 1730.
Is this a bug of this build 1730 or is the problem on my end?
Please write to servicedesk. Logs are needed, expert (after all checks it will be removed).
Afternoon.
MT5 build 1730.
Strange behaviour of the tester in visualisation mode.
The test in normal mode is working fine.
QP 0 16:17:44.170 Core 1 initial deposit 100000.00 RUR, leverage 1:1
HF 0 16:17:44.170 Core 1 successfully initialized
In visualization mode, it does not want to pick up initial balance.
It generates an error:
LF 2 16:18:27.674 Trade 2017.09.15 10:50:01current account state: Balance: 0.00, Credit: 0.00, Commission: 0.00, Accumulated: 0.00, Assets: 0.00, Liabilities: 0.00, Equity 0.00, Margin: 0.00, FreeMargin: 0.00
At the same time the deposit can be seen:
GG 0 16:18:21.979 Tester initial deposit 100000.00 RUR, leverage 1:1
LN 0 16:18:21.980 Tester successfully initialized
When re-compiling an EA, it runs 1 time out of ten. At the same time after stopping, it does not start again.
Is this a bug of this build 1730 or is the problem on my end?
confirmed, solved by restarting the tester
In several years of active use of the tester, this situation has never occurred. And after the last update none of my custom EAs starts in visualization mode. Only the default Expert Advisors (macads and mashcats) are launched in the visualization mode, but they do it only once.
I confirm, solved by restarting the tester