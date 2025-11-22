Errors, bugs, questions - page 1038
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Created
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1053#comment_569138
In module test.ex5 I assigned value e1 = 10 to it;
Then in the module testLib.ex5 I used f() to refer to this value - and it is zero ?!
Created
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1053#comment_569138
In module test.ex5 I assigned value e1 = 10 to it;
Then in the module testLib.ex5 I used f() to refer to this value - and it is zero ?!
I want to get a variable that can be read and written in several .ex5 modules
This is only possible through functions.
Directly - no way
This is only possible through functions.
I'm a beginner...where do you guys start???
This is only possible through functions.
There is no way to do it directly.
Question to the developers on ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_INTEGER
Will it be complemented?
completed buffer 15,
- and the value string became completely useless in its current form: no colour to add to values (from the line), no tooltip to tell whose value it is... If there are more values than majors, such a string becomes useless. Unless you want to train your memory :)
Maybe add sorting to them?
Upd yes, and
itdoesn't work
and -1 can you make it disable output?
Should we add sorting to them?
Upd yes, and
does not work rounding.
can you make -1 to disable the output?
Decimal places =0, that's your result.
Decimal places =0, so there's your result.