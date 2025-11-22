Errors, bugs, questions - page 1038

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extern int e1;

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1053#comment_569138

In module test.ex5 I assigned value e1 = 10 to it;

Then in the module testLib.ex5 I used f() to refer to this value - and it is zero ?!

 
A100:

Created

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1053#comment_569138

In module test.ex5 I assigned value e1 = 10 to it;

Then in the module testLib.ex5 I used f() to refer to this value - and it is zero ?!

This is an external, GlobalVariableSet. The Extetn variable is initialized once in the declaration.
 
I'm a newbie...where do you guys start???
 
A100:
I want to get a variable that can be read and written in several .ex5 modules

This is only possible through functions.

Directly - no way

 
stringo:

This is only possible through functions.

Thank you, I understand the feature
 
PahaLogin:
I'm a beginner...where do you guys start???
It depends on what you want to trade or program.
 
stringo:

This is only possible through functions.

There is no way to do it directly.

Then the following limitation is clear
class B {
public:
        static int v;
};

B b1;         //ошибка: unresolved static variable B::v
 static B b2;  //ошибка: unresolved static variable B::v

void OnStart() {}
Otherwise B::v could be called directly from any module by declaring static B in it
 

Question to the developers on ENUM_CUSTOMIND_PROPERTY_INTEGER

Will it be complemented?

completed buffer 15,


- and the value string became completely useless in its current form: no colour to add to values (from the line), no tooltip to tell whose value it is... If there are more values than majors, such a string becomes useless. Unless you want to train your memory :)

Maybe add sorting to them?

Upd yes, and

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);

itdoesn't work

and -1 can you make it disable output?

 
Silent:

Should we add sorting to them?

Upd yes, and

does not work rounding.

can you make -1 to disable the output?

Decimal places =0, that's your result.

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);
 
zfs:

Decimal places =0, so there's your result.

I mean the option to disable the display of values.
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