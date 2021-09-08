BUG? Won't enter debug mode
This one happened thus:
- Hit F5 to debug an indicator.
- Hit SHIFT+F5 to stop debugging.
- Immediately hit F5 again to restart debugging from scratch.
Once the debugger has disconnected, what else do I need to do to force it out of debug mode?
Restart the terminal or the editor..
So you are implying that it is a bug. Notice the subject line. I'm asking a question.
If so, your suggestion is a workaround, not a fix.
Btw, if right after #3 I do:
4. Immediately hit F5 again (2nd time).
It goes into debug mode like it should do at #3.
@ Alain Verleyen Silence?
Sometimes I have to hit F5 2 or 3 times before I can get a program to run in debugger.
As of today I'm on these builds, and I'm still having the same problem. Sometimes now I need to hit F5 up to 4 or 5 times before the debugger will kick in and start the program I'm trying to debug.
As of today I'm on these builds, and I'm still having the same problem. Sometimes now I need to hit F5 up to 4 or 5 times before the debugger will kick in and start the program I'm trying to debug.
@ Alain Verleyen how about a response here? I'm not sure how "arrogant attitude" could be a problem on this question.
Liveupdate just kicked in this morning and I'm now on build 3035. I'll let you know if it's still having problems in this build.
@ Alain Verleyen how about a response here? I'm not sure how "arrogant attitude" could be a problem on this question.
Liveupdate just kicked in this morning and I'm now on build 3035. I'll let you know if it's still having problems in this build.
haha Liveupdate kicked in a second time, now I'm on Build 3036 and have done some debugging, so far so good, looks like the problem has been resolved. I'll let you know if I run into it again.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
This one happened thus:
Once the debugger has disconnected, what else do I need to do to force it out of debug mode?