Errors, bugs, questions - page 1913
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Does the broker have a limit at the bottom to the time of expiry of the order? Minimum 10 min.
Find the answer to your question in "Trading on the Exchange".
Look for an answer to your question in the "Exchange Trading" section.
Are you talking to me? I have searched everything possible on the topic 10022 and did not find a working answer.
On demo also doesn't work with the example from the help. ReplacedORDER_TIME_DAY with each of the 4 modes in turn, still Invalid Expiration.
Expiration has nothing to do with it. Go like this
Request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_RETURN;This indicates a bug in fact
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Experiments with MetaTrader 5 at Opening
fxsaber, 2016.11.12 12:21
void OnStart()
{
Print(EnumToString((ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE)));
Print(TOSTRING(SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol, SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE)));
Print(TOSTRING(SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC));
Print(TOSTRING(SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK));
}
On Metaquotes-Demo correct settings (all allowed)
Test (Si-12.16,M1) SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE) = 3
Test (Si-12.16,M1) SYMBOL_FILLING_IOC = 2
Test (Si-12.16,M1) SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK = 1
Expiration has nothing to do with it. Make it like thisThis shows a bug in fact
Thanks for the tip, it works that way.
For some reason, intelligence does not work when pointing to a global context, e.g. when typing
::StringToTime()
the tooltip appears only after the function name is fully entered:
Whereas in the class context, intelliance works:
strange glitch appeared in MT5 v1607, I am testing on real ticks, when testing in strategy tester in market review, tester shows date 2017.03.07 and time of last tick 11:01, however in log there are operations already 2017.03.09, while tester seems to hang as it stands still, who had similar experience and how is it treated?
Here's a simple code like this:
At the moment the function is started, two Buy positions are open. The function prints the presence of two orders twice: Passage 1, Passage 2.
We remove the comments and run the function again. It vigorously takes down one buy order, declares "Passage #1" and leaves the loop. The message "Passage #2" does not appear.
What's the magic?
What's the magic?
In the wrong cycle
Could you be more specific?