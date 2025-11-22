Errors, bugs, questions - page 1910

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Ticked off a strange situation - what does it mean - why is there underpainting but no volume?


 
-Aleks-:

Ticked off a strange situation - what does it mean - why is there underpainting but no volume?

Turns out it's some kind of 'Enhanced Mode', not a bug.
 
-Aleks-:

Ticked a strange situation - what does it mean - why is there underpainting but no volume?



Right click on the cup - "Advanced mode".

Advanced mode:

  • - Switch to advanced mode where each price step is displayed in the cup regardless of the availability of an offer at that price.


Added:

Oops, while I was pasting the text, you already found it yourself :)

 
Комбинатор:

There are actually three options.

The first, it seems.
 

MT5. The strategy tester is missing from the window and the visualisation checkbox. Seems to be some kind of bug. Restarted it, didn't help. How to fix it ? or write to support ?


Tester

 
goracio:

MT5. The strategy tester is missing from the window and the visualisation checkbox. Seems to be some kind of bug. Restarted it, didn't help. How to fix it ? or write to support ?



ds

Increasing the window height

 
Doesthe expiry of the pendulum have a limit from below (set by broker)? If I set less than 10 minutes - I get an error, if 10+ - everything is normal. How do I know this limit in API?
 
Stanislav Korotky:
Does the expiry of the pendulum have a limit from below (set by broker)? If I set less than 10 minutes - I get an error, if 10+ - everything is normal. How to know this limit in API?

As far as I know, this is a constant (10 minutes). I haven't seen any other values.

 

MT4

which command to get the full list of broker symbols? or just parse the file in the terminal folder?

 

Situation HELP, situation su!!!! When running any script, the terminal crashes. It's just an error and Windows closes it. Here is the log file, help, brothers!!!!

Run the script to clear the chart from the symbol and still crashes. :-(

Files:
20170616.log  1525 kb
1...190319041905190619071908190919101911191219131914191519161917...3193
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