Errors, bugs, questions - page 1918

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Stanislav Korotky:

How do I know the window/subwindow number of an object? I don't see a suitable property.


ObjectFind(ChartId(),object name) returns the sub-window number where the object is located!

0 is a chart

[Deleted]  

I must have missed something. Now (build 1596) CopyTicks() and CopyTIcksRange() are prohibited in the tester? Will the ticks functionality be implemented in the tester?

  
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_plots 0

int OnInit(){

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
   Print("Bars: ", Bars(Symbol(), Period()), " rates_total: ",rates_total);   
   return(rates_total);
  }


Is this normal?

[Deleted]  
Ilya Malev:


Is this normal?

It is a good idea to always check the error code in such cases.
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
It's a good idea to always check the error code in such cases.

4401. After "updates" of the graph, the same thing happens again. CopyTime, Open, Close, etc. work fine. Bild 1596 (bug is related to outputs)

[Deleted]  
Ilya Malev:

4401. After "updates" of the graph, the same thing happens again. CopyTime, Open, Close, etc. work fine.

In SD with details need to mean. Or, wait until Monday, maybe something is being fixed on the server over the weekend.
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
To the SD with the details it means. Or, wait until Monday, maybe something is being fixed on the server over the weekend.

We'll see )) I've already made a crutch (I needed a second version of Bars with 4 parameters, already dispensed with it)

[Deleted]  
Ilya Malev:

We'll see )) I've already made a crutch (I needed a second version of Bars with 4 parameters, already dispensed with it)

And the MQ server?
 
Alexey Kozitsyn:
And the MQ server?

No, Alpari-MT5

 
After connecting to the MQ server, the terminal updated (oddly, the build number was the same) and the problem disappeared. So the issue is cleared...
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