Errors, bugs, questions - page 1918
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How do I know the window/subwindow number of an object? I don't see a suitable property.
ObjectFind(ChartId(),object name) returns the sub-window number where the object is located!
0 is a chart
I must have missed something. Now (build 1596) CopyTicks() and CopyTIcksRange() are prohibited in the tester? Will the ticks functionality be implemented in the tester?
Is this normal?
Is this normal?
It's a good idea to always check the error code in such cases.
4401. After "updates" of the graph, the same thing happens again. CopyTime, Open, Close, etc. work fine. Bild 1596 (bug is related to outputs)
4401. After "updates" of the graph, the same thing happens again. CopyTime, Open, Close, etc. work fine.
To the SD with the details it means. Or, wait until Monday, maybe something is being fixed on the server over the weekend.
We'll see )) I've already made a crutch (I needed a second version of Bars with 4 parameters, already dispensed with it)
We'll see )) I've already made a crutch (I needed a second version of Bars with 4 parameters, already dispensed with it)
And the MQ server?
No, Alpari-MT5