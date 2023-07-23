MT5 Strategy Tester: Every Tick vs Real Ticks !!!
Testing trading strategies on real ticks - the article
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC" using only Open, High, Low and Close prices of minute bars; detailed modeling in "Every tick" mode, as well as the most accurate "Every tick based on real ticks" mode applying actual historical data.
more -
If you need the most accurate representation of history data in the strategy tester, use "Every tick based on real ticks" mode. In this mode, the tester downloads real ticks from a broker's trade server and uses them to display the price development.
- www.mql5.com
Testing trading strategies on real ticks - the article
The article provides the results of testing a simple trading strategy in three modes: "1 minute OHLC" using only Open, High, Low and Close prices of minute bars; detailed modeling in "Every tick" mode, as well as the most accurate "Every tick based on real ticks" mode applying actual historical data.
more -
If you need the most accurate representation of history data in the strategy tester, use "Every tick based on real ticks" mode. In this mode, the tester downloads real ticks from a broker's trade server and uses them to display the price development.
I just didn't expect that the discrepancy will be so large between "Every Tick" and "Every Tick based on Real Ticks" !
I just didn't expect that the discrepancy will be so large between "Every Tick" and "Every Tick based on Real Ticks" !
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Hi,
I was testing same EA with same settings, first based on "Every Tick" and then based on "Real Ticks". The results are very different. While on "Every tick" it shows big profit, on "Real Ticks" there is a loss.
Every Tick Test:
Real Ticks:
I am very surprised by the results! Now I don't trust "every tick" testing.