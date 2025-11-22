Errors, bugs, questions - page 1908
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There are several dozens of open (pending/unresolved) applications in the SR. I write a message in the 20th (in the display list) application, but the application remains as the 20th in the list. Why applications are sorted by time of creation and not by time of last message in the list?
What are the extra sessionsbetween 00:00 and 00:05?
The website of the exchange gives other data:The SymbolInfoSessionTrade() function turns out to be useless because we have to set the time with constants.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2017.06.08 01:48HistorySelect does not work in the tester
1607 - relevant.
Almost nobody seems to cache history using always HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()), hence the bug in the tester which (until they fix it) doesn't allow reasonable access to trading history data.
When testing the indicator in the MT5 tester I don't get OnDeinit called. When the indicator is on a chart - it works as it should when unloading. Is this problem known or do I need to write it in SD?
This is deliberately designed so that all artefacts created by the indicator (own lines and/or graphical objects) will remain on the chart after testing is completed.
Greetings!
Is this a compiler bug or is it meant to be? MT4 and MT5
In the initialization section of EA external variables when declaring a variable of the type
extern string example1="12345"; //Comment 1
or as follows
extern string example2="12345"; /*Comment 2 */
After compilation, put the owl on the chart and see the comment instead of the string variable name - http://prntscr.com/fixtmd
Greetings!
Is this a compiler bug or is it meant to be? MT4 and MT5
In the initialization section of EA external variables when declaring a variable of the type
extern string example1="12345"; //Comment 1
or as follows
extern string example2="12345"; /*Comment 2 */
After compilation, put the owl on the chart and see the comment instead of the string variable name - http://prntscr.com/fixtmd