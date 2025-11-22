Errors, bugs, questions - page 1908

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There are several dozens of open (pending/unresolved) applications in the SR. I write a message in the 20th (in the display list) application, but the application remains as the 20th in the list. Why are applications in the list sorted by time of creation and not by time of the last message in the CD?
 
fxsaber:
There are several dozens of open (pending/unresolved) applications in the SR. I write a message in the 20th (in the display list) application, but the application remains as the 20th in the list. Why applications are sorted by time of creation and not by time of last message in the list?
Ok now, thanks!
 
It is not clear why the futures market information on trading sessions in the terminal, diverges from the information published on the exchange website? For example, on SBRF-6.17 terminal shows the following:
MONDAY N сессии 0: open time 09:45:00 close time 00:00:00
TUESDAY N сессии 0: open time 00:00:00 close time 00:05:00
TUESDAY N сессии 1: open time 09:45:00 close time 00:00:00
WEDNESDAY N сессии 0: open time 00:00:00 close time 00:05:00
WEDNESDAY N сессии 1: open time 09:45:00 close time 00:00:00
THURSDAY N сессии 0: open time 00:00:00 close time 00:05:00
THURSDAY N сессии 1: open time 09:45:00 close time 00:00:00
FRIDAY N сессии 0: open time 00:00:00 close time 00:05:00
FRIDAY N сессии 1: open time 09:45:00 close time 00:00:00
SATURDAY N сессии 0: open time 00:00:00 close time 00:05:00

What are the extra sessionsbetween 00:00 and 00:05?

The website of the exchange gives other data:

10.00 - 14.00   Основная торговая сессия (дневной Расчетный период)
14.00 - 14.05   Дневная клиринговая сессия (промежуточный клиринг)
14.05 - 18.45   Основная торговая сессия (вечерний Расчетный период)
18.45 - 19.00*  Вечерняя клиринговая сессия (основной клиринг)
19.00 - 23.50   Вечерняя дополнительная торговая сессия
* В случаях, когда в вечернюю клиринговую сессию исполняются опционы, время клиринговой сессии увеличивается на пять минут.
The SymbolInfoSessionTrade() function turns out to be useless because we have to set the time with constants.
Московская Биржа - Рынки - О рынке
Московская Биржа - Рынки - О рынке
  • www.moex.com
О рынке. Рынок фьючерсов и опционов – ведущая площадка по торговле производными финансовыми инструментами в России и странах Восточной Европы. Срочный рынок сочетает в себе развитую инфраструктуру, надежность и гарантии ПАО Московская Биржа, а также самые современные технологии торговли фьючерсами и опционами, проверенные в течение более чем десяти лет стабильного и успешного развития рынка. Организатором торгов на срочном рынке является ПАО Московская Биржа. Клиринг осуществляет Банк НКЦ (АО).
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2017.06.08 01:48

HistorySelect does not work in the tester
void OnTick()
{
  static bool FirstRun = true;
  
  if (FirstRun)
  {
    if (HistorySelect(TimeCurrent() + 1, TimeCurrent() + 2)) // берем историю заведомо там, где ничего нет
      Print(HistoryDealsTotal()); // 1 - балансовая сделка
    
    FirstRun = false;
  }
}

1607 - relevant.

Almost nobody seems to cache history using always HistorySelect(0, TimeCurrent()), hence the bug in the tester which (until they fix it) doesn't allow reasonable access to trading history data.

 
 
When testing the indicator in the MT5 tester I don't get OnDeinit called. When the indicator is on a chart - it works as it should when unloading. Is this problem known or should I write to the CD?
 
Stanislav Korotky:
When testing the indicator in the MT5 tester I don't get OnDeinit called. When the indicator is on a chart - it works as it should when unloading. Is this problem known or do I need to write it in SD?
It is designed intentionally, so that after the test all of the artifacts created by the indicator (its own lines and/or graphical objects) will remain on the chart.
 
Slava:
This is deliberately designed so that all artefacts created by the indicator (own lines and/or graphical objects) will remain on the chart after testing is completed.
I see your point. Why at the end of the visual testing window OnDeinit is not activated as it should be? How to debug something that is in the OnDeinit of the indicator, that is connected with the processing of collected information of the execution process (in particular, the profiling, that cannot be performed quickly on the long-term historical data on the on-line chart)?
 

Greetings!

Is this a compiler bug or is it meant to be? MT4 and MT5

In the initialization section of EA external variables when declaring a variable of the type

extern string example1="12345"; //Comment 1

or as follows

extern string example2="12345"; /*Comment 2 */

After compilation, put the owl on the chart and see the comment instead of the string variable name - http://prntscr.com/fixtmd

Screenshot
Screenshot
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Captured with Lightshot
 
KirBiz:

Greetings!

Is this a compiler bug or is it meant to be? MT4 and MT5

In the initialization section of EA external variables when declaring a variable of the type

extern string example1="12345"; //Comment 1

or as follows

extern string example2="12345"; /*Comment 2 */

After compilation, put the owl on the chart and see the comment instead of the string variable name - http://prntscr.com/fixtmd

this is how it was meant to be
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