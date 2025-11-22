Errors, bugs, questions - page 1907
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2017.06.07 23:29:03.554 EURUSD : real ticks begin from 2017.04.10 00:00:00 2017.06.07 23:29:03.564 2017.04.10 00:00:00 instant buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05918 (1.05885 / 1.05918) 2017.06.07 23:29:03.564 2017.04.10 00:00:00 deal #2 buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05918 done (based on order #2) 2017.06.07 23:29:03.564 2017.04.10 00:00:00 deal performed [#2 buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05918] 2017.06.07 23:29:03.564 2017.04.10 00:00:00 order performed buy 1.00 at 1.05918 [#2 buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05918] 2017.06.07 23:29:03.566 2017.04.10 00:00:00 CTrade::OrderSend: instant buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05918 [done at 1.05918] 2017.06.07 23:29:03.569 2017.04.10 01:00:00 instant sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05833 (1.05833 / 1.05845 / 1.05831) 2017.06.07 23:29:03.569 2017.04.10 01:00:00 deal #3 sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05833 done (based on order #3) 2017.06.07 23:29:03.569 2017.04.10 01:00:00 deal performed [#3 sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05833] 2017.06.07 23:29:03.569 2017.04.10 01:00:00 order performed sell 1.00 at 1.05833 [#3 sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05833] 2017.06.07 23:29:03.570 2017.04.10 01:00:00 CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05833 [done at 1.05833] 2017.06.07 23:29:03.570 2017.04.10 01:00:00 #3 sell 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05833 2017.06.07 23:29:03.570 2017.04.10 01:00:00 #2 buy 1.00 EURUSD at 1.05918 2017.06.07 23:29:03.570 2017.04.10 01:00:00 CSymbolInfo::CheckMarketWatch: Unknown symbol '' 2017.06.07 23:29:03.570 2017.04.10 01:00:00 #1 balance 100000.00 []Screenshot
The last transaction in the GUI is not displayed. Reproduced at 1596-1606.
In kodobase, the source files have been given the misleading postfix __X.
For example,TypeToBytes__10.mqh
CPositionInfo::Commission is misspelled.
Which is it?