Errors, bugs, questions - page 1895

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Alexey Viktorov:

Try this

Thank you. Unfortunately, it's the same as using the site search. It only looks in the description but not in the source code.
 
fxsaber:
Thank you. Unfortunately, it's the same as using site search. Looks only in the description, but not in the source code.

How not in the source code? The second image shows three codes that contain the string, and the third one contains source code of Altarius RSI Stohastic Expert Advisor

And then on the code review page Ctrl+f and finds the desired string...


ps; in principle yes, I did after... poked the cicle. Same as site search, but it finds it in the code.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

How not in the source code? The second picture shows three codes that contain the string, and the third one contains source code of Altarius RSI Stohastic Expert Advisor

And then on the code review page Ctrl+f and finds the desired string in the code...


ps; in principle yes, I did, after... poked the cicle. Same as the search on the site, but it finds it in the code.

It finds it because the code is in the description.

The question is how to find it in the attached code.

  
   double g=(-1);
   SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT,g);
   Print(g);
I get 0 in the g variable, does this mean that there is no limit to the maximum volume in one direction for the current character?
 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:

It finds it because there is code in the description.

The question is how to find it in the attached code.

Either the skis are bad, or I'm ****

How do I find one open EA in the code or all of them at once?

As far as I understood, the search on the website finds all of them. Two options are presented. Search in the document, in the open source code the third screenshot is shown.

 

MT5 1598, ME 1599 (tried 1596 as well)

2017.05.19 11:51:10.277 MQL5    wrong type, loading of Test2 failed
2017.05.19 11:51:10.277 Tester  loading of C:\Program Files\Alpari Limited MT5\MQL5\Experts\Test\Test2.ex5 failed

This is in the tester log immediately after starting the terminal.

Seems to overlap with this somehow.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing

Errors, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2017.05.10 14:32

MQL5 script\Scripts\Test2.mq5
void OnStart() {}

Its not running debugging. I save under a different file name - it runs without any problems. Back it up - doesn't start.

Restarting editor and terminal doesn't help in any way. Editor 1596, terminal 1598.


 

Situation in the netting account.

  • An open BUY position of 1 lot.
  • There is a SellLimit order for 3 lots.
  • The SellLimit is partially executed for 1 lot.
  • That does not create an IN/OUT trade, but just an OUT trade destroying the open position.
  • SellLimit is then executed for the remaining 2 lots, generating a new position (new POSITION_IDENTIFIER).
Question, SellLimit in this situation, what will be theORDER_POSITION_ID?
 
Alexey Viktorov:

Either my skis are bad or I am ****

How do I find one open EA in the code, or all of them at once?

Of all of them, as I understand it, it is found by site search. Two options are presented. Search in the document, in the open source code the third screenshot is shown.

Of all you need. The site search does not look in the code, but in the description.
 
There is a limit order. Is it possible that a limit order has been filled and deleted from the active orders in the terminal (e.g. if an EA has detected it), but the position has not yet been created? I.e., is it possible that there is no OrderSend (as there used to be), but rather orders which are accepted without an OrderSend?
 

TimeTradeServer can return all sorts of nonsense. For example, a value less than TimeCurrent. It makes its practical use completely useless.

If I understand the idea correctly, the TimeTradeServer must calculate the elapsed time after receiving TimeCurrent and add the difference, a kind of emulating the future TimeCurrent values.

Now, having run the Expert Advisor

#define  TOSTRING(A) #A + " = " + (string)(A) + "\n"

void OnInit()
{
  EventSetTimer(1);
}

void OnTimer()
{
  Comment(TOSTRING(TimeTradeServer()) + TOSTRING(TimeCurrent()));
}

you can see any nonsense.

Note the dates.

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