Errors, bugs, questions - page 1893

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who can tell me the type of the underlined order?

is it already a buy or just a bid, what is the value of this order type?

Its lifetime is a few milliseconds, it looks like a buy, but the account is netting and there cannot be two oppositely directed positions.

or is it just a queue?


 

Hello.

I opened MT4 terminal and saw that in the big list of currency pairs, instead of about five first different charts with different lines, rectangles... there are EURUSD pairs of a standard pattern. Checked them, they are not in the deleted ones. Thus, only my main profile was affected - the others look the same. The builds for several years are gone.

Why? Is it possible to get them back?

Could it be from lack of space on the C drive?

 

Могло произойти от нехватки места на диске С?


Could ...
 
-Aleks-:

I.e. to test this hypothesis I need to fill up the RAM with more than 4 gigabytes and run the game - I'll try it when my son plays it.

Still very unlikely, but maybe the conflict arose because of port numbers, which in the game could be charcoded, and the agent accidentally used them.
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

who can tell me the type of the underlined order?

is it already a buy or just a bid, what is the value of this order type?

Its lifetime is a few milliseconds, it looks like a buy, but the account is netting and there cannot be two oppositely directed positions.

or is it just a queue?

The buy order is in the queue to be executed. As soon as it executes, there will be a trade in the history and the usdjpy position will become 0.
 
Andrey Khatimlianskii:
A buy order is in the queue to be executed. As soon as it executes, there will be a trade in the history and the usdjpy position will become 0.
Yep. Got it.
 
Sergey Dzyublik:

Still very unlikely, but maybe the conflict arose because of port numbers, which in the game could be charcoded, and the agent used them by accident.

Turns out that the game also crashes just with MT5 on - without it everything works, even when the RAM is loaded. About the ports - I doubt it - the game doesn't go online...

 
The next idea, then, is this:
MT uses certain anti-debugging mechanisms to protect itself, perhaps this is where the conflicts with the toy lie.
Only the developers can figure this out, but I doubt they will spend the time to do so.
 
-Aleks-:

Turns out that the game also crashes just with MT5 on - without it everything works, even when the RAM is loaded. About the ports - I doubt it - the game doesn't go online...

When loading the terminal loads opencl, there just can't be a direct connection to the video card, write to the SD.
 
Compilation error
#define  MACROS

void OnStart()
{
#ifdef  MACROS
   for (;;);
#endif // '#endif' - unexpected token
}
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