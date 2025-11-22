Errors, bugs, questions - page 1902
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In my opinion, no.
Well, I'm not imposing my opinion, I'm just wondering for what purposes it's needed - Artem says that it's for auto-optimization of a constant, which can't be done during initialization... The EA is supposed to trade then it doesn't, so, are there any other variants?
I would like to understand your logic then, why do your EA "helpers" need trading operations (opening/closing positions)?
The logic is as simple as that. The adviser monitors ALL situations, and the indescribable/ hard-to-describe moments he cannot identify. But the eye can see everything at once... That's when such advisors are used. There is a situation, an alert is generated, you come to the computer and decide whether to open or not.
can't add a poll to the forum from google chrome. also having trouble inserting pictures from that browser.
Surveys in:
Version 58.0.3029.110 (64-bit) (Windows 10 x64) - are created without problems.
The picture is inserted (the picture is taken from the hard disk) without any problems.
Look for the problem on your PC:
on the survey - click the buttons carefully, watch the messages (if they appear), also specify your operating system (Windows real or running in Linux via Wine; is Windows installed on your home computer or is it on a remote server?)
Surveys in:
Version 58.0.3029.110 (64-bit) (Windows 10 x64) - created without problems.
The picture is inserted (the picture is taken from the hard disk) without any problems.
Look for the problem on your PC:
on the survey - click the buttons carefully, watch the messages (if they appear), also specify your operating system (Windows real or running in Linux via Wine; is Windows installed on your home computer or is it on a remote server?)
Upgraded to the version you have. still doesn't add. windows7, on home computer.
Upgraded to the version you have. still not adding. winds7, on home.
Show me your desktop via Skype - let's see if we can pinpoint the problem quickly.
Added: probably introduced a rating limit - if less than 100, you can't add a poll. I'll check that now... Checked it - no restrictions.
Upgraded to the version you have. still not adding. winds7, on home.
The problem has been narrowed down to two possibilities:
ISP or third party extensions in the browser.
Hello all.
Question for metaquotes - can the start and end dates of testing be moved to the left so that the "Optimisation" checkbox appears in the half narrowed screen?
just opened the MT4 terminal in that development and was shocked
all the accounts are down - but it's fixable
I lost all the codes from the MetaEditor, and yesterday I failed to synchronize a couple of projects with the repository.
a day's work down the drain.
Can you comment on the situation?