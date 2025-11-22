Errors, bugs, questions - page 1901
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Initialisation is about preparing for the first launch. And tracking market changes and adjusting parameters is from another thread.
That's how you can trace everything at the first start-up...
Yes, for the most part I use EAs not for trading.
Hello. Help me solve a problem. How can I get EUR/USD to be displayed in the right figures? I've tried to reinstall metatrader 5 several times, I've tried to open a new demo account, I've even tried to install it on a different PC, but without result. Thank you
What is it made for then? I.e. what is it designed to trade for if it does not use them?
)) Your logic is just awful.
Do you think that if the terminal has a bunch of stuff for analysis and trading I should use it in analysis and trading?
I trade by hand, I use EAs for getting, analysis and output. Indicators and scripts do not fit the requirements.
That's how you can trace everything at the first start-up...
)) Your logic is just awful.
Do you think that if the terminal has a bunch of stuff for analysis and trading I should use it in analysis and trading?
I trade by hand, I use EAs for getting, analysis and output. Indicators and scripts do not fit the requirements.
You have a very limited vision of what EAs can do. With experience comes understanding.
MT4 has started to crash frequently with a wind error (after an update?) - never seen this before, even if there wasn't enough memory - it just messed up the calculations. Where to look for the problem?
why do your EA "helpers" need trading (opening/closing a position)?
Who said you needed it? I have the auto-trade button pushed all the time.
and in my opinion they should.