Errors, bugs, questions - page 1894
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In the standard MQL5\Experts\Examples\Moving Average\Moving Average.mq5
there is no Magic check missing in TradeSizeOptimized.
When accepting TP/SL, please have the trading server generate a corresponding closing order along with the TP/SL fields filled in.
Such a solution will finally allow the TP/SL of closed positions to be determined.
This is the result of the same optimisations of the same EA on the same agent. 6.5% difference in performance (1598).
Is Benchmark in the tester possible?
How do you do a line search in kodobase (the online equivalent of CTRL+SHIFT+F in ME)?
right?
I tried it this way. It only looks in the description, not in the source code. Looking for HistorySelect.
Try this.
Result