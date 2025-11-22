Errors, bugs, questions - page 1894

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In the standard MQL5\Experts\Examples\Moving Average\Moving Average.mq5

there is no Magic check missing in TradeSizeOptimized.

Moving Average
Moving Average
  • votes: 34
  • 2013.10.28
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Советник Moving Average торгует по пересечению ценой скользящей средней.
 
An array of complex structures - an array of pointers to relevant objects?
 

When accepting TP/SL, please have the trading server generate a corresponding closing order along with the TP/SL fields filled in.

Such a solution will finally allow the TP/SL of closed positions to be determined.

 
If I do a single run and then, without changing anything, do another one the same way, does the tester do a fair recalculation or use the results of the previous run?
 
How do I do a line search in the kodobase (the online equivalent of CTRL+SHIFT+F in ME)?
 
Can you suggest an MQL5 Expert Advisor in Codobase, which actively uses trading history in its trading logic.
 
How to achieve repeatable results in the optimizer?
optimization done in 5 minutes 49 seconds
optimization done in 6 minutes 12 seconds

This is the result of the same optimisations of the same EA on the same agent. 6.5% difference in performance (1598).

Is Benchmark in the tester possible?

 
fxsaber:
How do you do a line search in kodobase (the online equivalent of CTRL+SHIFT+F in ME)?
right?
 
Комбинатор:
right?
I've tried it this way. It only looks in the description, not in the source code. Looking for HistorySelect.
 
fxsaber:
I tried it this way. It only looks in the description, not in the source code. Looking for HistorySelect.

Try this.





Result

Altarius RSI Stohastic
Altarius RSI Stohastic
  • votes: 12
  • 2016.12.20
  • Vladimir Karputov
  • www.mql5.com
Использует два индикатора iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) и один iRSI (RSI, Relative Strength Index). Вычисляет размер лота исходя из анализа закрытых сделок.
1...188718881889189018911892189318941895189618971898189919001901...3193
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