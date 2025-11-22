Errors, bugs, questions - page 1884
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When you go to another broker's account, in Symbols (CTRL+U) the name of the broker from where the terminal was installed.
In the screenshot FXCM account and in the specifications FXFlat.
May support the proposal.
The current active chart symbol should be highlighted slightly in the Market Watch list. And the symbols of all the charts should be highlighted in the same way, but even weaker.
For example, a EURCAD chart is open. I want to quickly view the current spread, I look in Market Watch and start searching for EURCAD. And if it were highlighted - I would immediately fix my eyes and read the necessary information. Is it OK?
May support the proposal.
The current active chart symbol should be highlighted slightly in the Market Watch list. And the symbols of all the charts should be highlighted in the same way, but even weaker.
For example, a EURCAD chart is open. I want to quickly view the current spread, I cast my eyes to Market Watch and look where EURCAD is. And if it were highlighted - I would immediately fix my eyes and read the necessary information. Is it OK?
Yes, it is not enough - I`ve lost my eyes many times in a long list.
Except that it is not clear:
And the symbols of all the charts highlight the same way, but even weaker.
Why highlight them? For example, to highlight the selected symbol as it is currently highlighted if you select it in a list and click outside of the list window.
And why highlight the others?
Ah-ah-ah, I think I understand - the symbols of all open charts should be highlighted faintly, and the symbol of the active chart - brighter... Right?
Yeah, that would be fine.
Yes, not enough - I've lost my eyes many times myself in the midst of a long list.
Except that it's not clear:
Why highlight them? For example, to highlight the selected character as it is currently highlighted if you select it in a list and click outside the list window.
Why should the rest of the list be highlighted?
Ah-ah-ah, I think I understand - the symbols of all open charts should be highlighted faintly, and the symbol of the active chart - brighter... Right?
Yes, it would be.
That would be just fine.
Perhaps they'll support the suggestion.
The current active chart symbol lights up a bit in the Market Watch list. And the symbols of all the charts should be illuminated in the same way, but weaker.
For example, a EURCAD chart is open. I want to quickly view the current spread, I look in Market Watch and start searching for EURCAD. And if it were highlighted - I would immediately fix my eyes and read the necessary information. Norm?
Good suggestion to upgrade
May support the proposal.
The current active chart symbol should be highlighted slightly in the Market Watch list. And the symbols of all the charts should be highlighted in the same way, but even weaker.
For example, a EURCAD chart is open. I want to quickly view the current spread, I cast my eyes to Market Watch and look where EURCAD is. And if it were highlighted - I would immediately fix my eyes and read the necessary information. Is it OK?
Ahhhh, I think I get it - highlight all open chart symbols weaker and the active chart symbol brighter... Right?
Or just access the format from MQL. Then everyone can paint what they want.
Its debugging does not start. I save the file under a different name - it runs without any problems. It doesn't start up again.
Restarting the editor and the terminal doesn't help in any way. Editor 1596, Terminal 1598.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2017.05.04 17:12Warming up the caches
You can clearly see from the execution of the script that CopyTicks in the scripts is not asynchronous. MQL_MEMORY_USED is lying.
And most importantly, something is tripping the caches (Metaquotes-Demo).
Please run with at least a hundred symbols in Market Watch.
Moreover, the problem with the caches only on some characters is noticeable. The rest are fine.
Seems to be a problem with CopyTicks on these characters.
The script goes into deep thought.