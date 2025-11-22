Errors, bugs, questions - page 1884

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Renat Fatkhullin:
We'll figure it out.
I'm a bit of a sly... this... Anyway, downloaded build 1598 from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/191913/page2#comment_5002499 and debugger got hung up (no response), replaced it back to 1596 and waiting for you to figure it out.
MT4-Tester VS MT5-Tester
MT4-Tester VS MT5-Tester
  • 2017.05.08
  • www.mql5.com
Руки дошли реализовать давнюю идею Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий Обсуждение статьи "Готов...
 

When you go to another broker's account, in Symbols (CTRL+U) the name of the broker from where the terminal was installed.

In the screenshot FXCM account and in the specifications FXFlat.

 

May support the proposal.

The current active chart symbol should be highlighted slightly in the Market Watch list. And the symbols of all the charts should be highlighted in the same way, but even weaker.

For example, a EURCAD chart is open. I want to quickly view the current spread, I look in Market Watch and start searching for EURCAD. And if it were highlighted - I would immediately fix my eyes and read the necessary information. Is it OK?

 
fxsaber:

May support the proposal.

The current active chart symbol should be highlighted slightly in the Market Watch list. And the symbols of all the charts should be highlighted in the same way, but even weaker.

For example, a EURCAD chart is open. I want to quickly view the current spread, I cast my eyes to Market Watch and look where EURCAD is. And if it were highlighted - I would immediately fix my eyes and read the necessary information. Is it OK?

Yes, it is not enough - I`ve lost my eyes many times in a long list.

Except that it is not clear:

And the symbols of all the charts highlight the same way, but even weaker.

Why highlight them? For example, to highlight the selected symbol as it is currently highlighted if you select it in a list and click outside of the list window.

And why highlight the others?

Ah-ah-ah, I think I understand - the symbols of all open charts should be highlighted faintly, and the symbol of the active chart - brighter... Right?

Yeah, that would be fine.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Yes, not enough - I've lost my eyes many times myself in the midst of a long list.

Except that it's not clear:

Why highlight them? For example, to highlight the selected character as it is currently highlighted if you select it in a list and click outside the list window.

Why should the rest of the list be highlighted?

Ah-ah-ah, I think I understand - the symbols of all open charts should be highlighted faintly, and the symbol of the active chart - brighter... Right?

Yes, it would be.

That would be just fine.


fxsaber:

Perhaps they'll support the suggestion.

The current active chart symbol lights up a bit in the Market Watch list. And the symbols of all the charts should be illuminated in the same way, but weaker.

For example, a EURCAD chart is open. I want to quickly view the current spread, I look in Market Watch and start searching for EURCAD. And if it were highlighted - I would immediately fix my eyes and read the necessary information. Norm?

Good suggestion to upgrade

 
fxsaber:

May support the proposal.

The current active chart symbol should be highlighted slightly in the Market Watch list. And the symbols of all the charts should be highlighted in the same way, but even weaker.

For example, a EURCAD chart is open. I want to quickly view the current spread, I cast my eyes to Market Watch and look where EURCAD is. And if it were highlighted - I would immediately fix my eyes and read the necessary information. Is it OK?

Or just access to the format from MQL. Then everyone will colour what they want.
 
When running several MT5s in the portable at the same time, they start to load but don't start and get unloaded from the processes, you need a pause between running different copies, is this the case with everyone?
 
Artyom Trishkin:

Ahhhh, I think I get it - highlight all open chart symbols weaker and the active chart symbol brighter... Right?

Right!
Andrey Khatimlianskii:
Or just access the format from MQL. Then everyone can paint what they want.
I want exactly the standard behavior.
 
MQL5 script\Scripts\Test2.mq5
void OnStart() {}

Its debugging does not start. I save the file under a different name - it runs without any problems. It doesn't start up again.

Restarting the editor and the terminal doesn't help in any way. Editor 1596, Terminal 1598.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Bugs, bugs, questions

fxsaber, 2017.05.04 17:12

Warming up the caches
#define _CS(A) ((!IsStopped()) && (A))
#define  TOSTRING(A) #A + " = " + (string)(A) + "\n"

void OnStart()
{
  ulong FullCycle = 0;
  MqlTick Ticks[];
  
  while (_CS(true))
  {
    const ulong StartTime = GetMicrosecondCount();
    
    for (int i = SymbolsTotal(true) - 1; _CS(i >= 0); i--)
      Comment(TOSTRING(SymbolsTotal(true)) + TOSTRING(SymbolName(i, true)) +
              TOSTRING(i) + TOSTRING(CopyTicks(SymbolName(i, true), Ticks)) +
              TOSTRING(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_MEMORY_USED)) + TOSTRING(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_MEMORY_LIMIT)) +
              TOSTRING(FullCycle));
              
    FullCycle = GetMicrosecondCount() - StartTime;              
  }
}

You can clearly see from the execution of the script that CopyTicks in the scripts is not asynchronous. MQL_MEMORY_USED is lying.

And most importantly, something is tripping the caches (Metaquotes-Demo).

Please run with at least a hundred symbols in Market Watch.

Moreover, the problem with the caches only on some characters is noticeable. The rest are fine.

Seems to be a problem with CopyTicks on these characters.

Localised a bug on Metaquotes-Demo
void OnStart()
{
  MqlTick Ticks[];
  
  Print(CopyTicks("#KFT", Ticks));
}

The script goes into deep thought.

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