Errors, bugs, questions - page 1878
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What is the name of this operation then?
This operation has no name now (1589+). I think when you understand where Warning is coming from
you will understand what problem we are talking about.
Please show in the optimiser logs the range and step of the parameters to be optimised.
Also in the logs of agents such strings
accompany with information on the corresponding run - the name of the Expert Advisor and its input parameters.
#define TYPETOBYTES_FULL_SLOW
then new unions are enabled, doubling the compilation time.
'TypeToBytes_ExampleScript.mq5' TypeToBytes_ExampleScript.mq5 'TypeToBytes.mqh' TypeToBytes.mqh 0 error(s), 0 warning(s), compile time: 3195 msec
Is three seconds for a small code normal?
That said, the debug version
is compiled 30 times faster.
Is it possible to quickly compile into the debug-version without launching the debug itself - just for the sake of self-testing?
I don't know how it happened, but it turned out like this:
I don't know how it happened, but it turned out like this:
You have to write to someone. You just have to, there's no other way )))
Greetings very warmly!
help me solve a problem.
I have this code, i.e. we open a new chart on the market review and draw an object on it.
I can't see any problems while there are only few tickers in the overview.
The more windows are opened, the slower the next window is opened.
when chart open time reaches 3000ms!!! = 3s, ChartOpen returns 0, even though the chart is opened eventually, but !!! we have a condition - draw an object in a new chart, if ChartOpen returns 0, we can not get chart ID, so exactly on it draw an object, even though the chart opened eventually, but we do not know its ID.
Tried to solve the problem vasyanskim way,stupidly turning Sleep 4s, but still, with a set of charts around 60,even it does not work. And it's even I've cut attach template with turkeys, as in the beginning planned.
If you zammenut Sleep, then thrash, mayhem and sodomy, will begin much earlier.
Memory gorate terminal about 700mb, another 1300 free, ie it's not in the resources. Kolvo bars on the chart set 5000.
However, the chart opened, but its ID is unknown.
help solve a problem.
Write GetNewChartID().
ChartOpen is supposed to return a new chart ID, but it doesn't do it
can you help me with this?