Errors, bugs, questions - page 1877
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what is the time to clear the tester agent cache in MT5?
you asked and you answered))
I get that the cache clearing time is 6 min. after this time the temp folder of the tester agent is cleared, and then the data preparation goes on again.
this is ridiculous.
Please tell me if there are plans to add the use of template to union, so that you can do this:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2017.04.10 16:23Creating unnecessary template overloads that cause compile errors.
The compiler is trying to create a
Optimiser parameters 1595
Brute-optimisation took 5.5 minutes, which is incorrect, to say the least.
All logs are in the attached file. Please sign off whether or not it's reproducible.
1595 - never fixed.
Remove the explicit Struct cast and everything works.
Remove the explicit Struct cast and everything works.
The developers have confirmed the error in the SD. Look carefully, the casting is not there.
What then is this operation called?
Remove the explicit Struct cast and everything works.
Two questions.
1. what does this code log?
2. how does cast relate to the bug of selecting the correct function overload?
Result:
2017.04.26 14:51:14.834 WebTest (EURUSD,H4) Func<string>
2017.04.26 14:51:14.836 WebTest (EURUSD,H4) Func<MqlTick>