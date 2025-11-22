Errors, bugs, questions - page 939
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This is a partial solution.
The complete one is without "ordering" in OnInit(), but based on automatic "notification" of threads that spawned the download/story building
It's not clear to me either...what's the automatic notification of threads?
And if it's a day off, there will be no ticks, and we want the indicator to be built at any time. We can pump up the history on a day off, right? I.e. we have to pump up the history, and then in one approach of the function it calculates everything... it doesn't matter what to loop - it inits or it calculates before copying...just make some kind of load status indicator and limit iterations in cycle and if after 100 iterations history wasn't loaded - report an error and stop everything (when there's no internet connection and no history too)... I think it's better to loop it in... am I thinking wrong? Explain me then what is the problem...and how to do it right :-)
Please explain, I seem to be missing something. Who is this automatic "notifier"? And who will spawn downloading/story building if no one knows but me what story I'll need?
Let's say I have a class that does calculations. And let's say I have Calc(number/date of day) method. This method returns true, if it was possible to calculate everything and in this case you can call other methods to pull data for indicator buffers/graphic objects.
Now we have an indicator - it doesn't know at all how data is calculated and what periods are used (what's the point of OOP?) - its task is to output the data if they are available, but what periods are used - nobody knows (or maybe there are other tools, you never know what kind of indicators exist). Of course, the class can be extended using a method which will return the periods used, but it is not guaranteed that when creating the class, the periods used are known. Of course, in the extreme case, we can "order" in OnInit() all the periods, but it probably isn't rational.
Each indicator is started in a separate thread. The terminal can remember the threads that have created the history and these threads will inform about the end of the process, using the same OnCalculate() in indicators or OnTick() in Expert Advisors (although I do not need it so far :))
Little problem with the timetable.
While I went out for a coffee Kaspersky Internet Security detected file mql5.dll as a virus and deleted it....
1. Check the digital signature of the file. All of our executable files are signed with our digital certificates.
2. Try updating virus definitions in Kaspersky.
1. A digital signature is in order.
2. Just an hour ago this happened after an antivirus database update, before that everything was working successfully and stably
1. A digital signature is in order.
2. Just an hour ago this happened after an antivirus database update, before that everything was working successfully and stably
I checked on another computer with terminal x64 - no problems. But I have Internet Security 2012 on my computer. With terminal x32 and Internet Security 2013 is unreal. Immediately after installation it deletes mql5.dll
I'm waiting for the hotfix, but I'm sick of seeing the lock with reboots every time I run mt5 here.
PS: it does not delete the library, but cuts it partially.
Please advise why this is the case, the loop line
for(k2 = 0.01; k2 < 0.1; k2 += 0.01)
I print k2 coefficient
Print(k2);
before printing
k2 = NormalizeDouble(k2, 2);
it looks like this in the journal
0.07000000000000001
and only when the coefficient is 0.07
type k2 double k2;
what can it be?