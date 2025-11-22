Errors, bugs, questions - page 1885
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weighs 5Kb?
Why EX5 such code
weighs 5Kb?
Localized the bug on Metaquotes-Demo
The script goes into deep thought.
Reproducible.
Probably because the tick chart of this tool is "waiting for update".
When the script stops, put -1 in the log is displayed, i.e. it does not hang tight, but waits for the terminal to respond.
Localized the bug on Metaquotes-Demo
The script goes into deep thought.
2017.05.11 14:42:14.742 Scripts script test_bug (EURUSD,M1) removed
The long wait for copyticks will be fixed - this shows up on dead characters that haven't had ticks for a long time.
It will work instantly
The long wait for copyticks will be fixed - this shows up on dead characters that haven't had ticks for a long time.
It will work out instantly.
What time costs should be considered as normal?
Checked SymbolInfoTick (96 characters).
Got
MaxInterval = 7631
Normal?
Which time costs should be considered as the norm?
Checked SymbolInfoTick (96 characters)
Got it
Norm?
45 seconds per dead instrument.
Is this even normal?
The same value is returned for different situations.
I understand that I need to check, but things happen...
positions
result printout
Is this even normal?
The same value is returned for different situations.
I understand that I need to check, but things happen...
positions
result printout
And what is the question?
Where can you see that under the number "i" there is a position with such-and-such ticket, for such-and-such symbol? In general, in addition to simply display the serial number, output also the ticket and symbol.