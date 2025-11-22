Errors, bugs, questions - page 1883
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Repeated test for speed of CopyXXX charts cache lifting by functions in latest 1596 release compared to previous discussion: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1871#comment_4867939
Test scripts are attached in the source comment.The time to lift from the chart disk (6.5 million bars on the disk, 10,000 bars were lifted and 1,000 last bars were requested, cold start) was reduced from 113 to 18 milliseconds. Subsequent requests were already executed in 2 microseconds.
Repeated test for speed of CopyXXX chart cache lift by functions in latest 1596 release compared to previous discussion: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1871#comment_4867939
Test scripts are attached in the source comment.The time to lift from the chart disk (6.5 million bars on the disk, 10,000 bars were lifted and 1,000 last bars were requested, cold start) was reduced from 113 to 18 milliseconds. Subsequent requests were already executed in 2 microseconds.
Well done!
A re-test of the speed of the CopyXXX chart cache raising functions in the latest 1596 release compared to the last discussion: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page1871#comment_4867939
It's better to change it to SymbolsTotal.
CopyTicks is not asynchronous in scripts and Expert Advisors. In fact, in this case we cannot strictly speak about the asynchrony of these functions. In the CopyXXX indicators the functions work in the mode "output what is at once without delay, and in parallel set the background swap mode".
MQL_MEMORY_USED does not lie, because it shows 1 Mb of used memory. The program itself has only MqlTick Ticks[] for 2000 elements, which gives 52 bytes * 2000 = ~100 kb of data. Plus the rest small data adds up to about a megabyte. And rounding up to megabyte should not be forgotten.Raised caches belong to terminal, not MQL5 program.
CopyTicks is not asynchronous in scripts and EAs.
That code in SD is parsed, because not everything is smooth.
I meant that it would be good to check Copy-functions not on one symbol, but on all from Market Watch.
Alpari-MT5 trading server
Why in the tick history of FOREX symbols are there duplicate ticks (bid and ask are equal)?
The tester chases EAs by duplicates, and there are half of them. Is it necessary to get the corresponding performance drop by half?
I don't know how to reproduce it, but I've encountered it several times in 1598.
I start debugging on CTRL+F5. I get to DebugBreak and take my time at all looking at variable values, dreaming about something. And after a while the Visualizer "Doesn't respond" and then the editor "Doesn't respond". I have to kill it via TaskManager.
I don't know how to reproduce it, but I've encountered it several times in 1598.
I start debugging on CTRL+F5. I get to DebugBreak and take my time at all looking at variable values, dreaming about something. And after a while the Visualizer "Doesn't respond" and then the editor "Doesn't respond". I have to kill it via TaskManager.