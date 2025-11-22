Errors, bugs, questions - page 1709
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Recorded the situation on video and cut three consecutive frames (centre frame - missing data) to gif
What is the condition to catch this situation? Need it to get to the bottom of the causes.
I did it with VirtualDub. Now I'm going to find a program so I can slow it down.
It doesn't work. Can you tell me how it works?
It doesn't work. Can you suggest a working version?
Do you always like to complicate things so much?https://www.yandex.ru/yandsearch?clid=9582&text=создание%20gif%20онлайн&l10n=ru&lr=2&redircnt=1474969742.1
Thanks, I got it through an online service.
You can post the footage separately...
Please show full code + information about operating system, browser and terminal type and build.
There's no way to make it complete - the OOP takes it by the leg. But here is the code responsible for drawing
Build
There's no way to make it complete - the OOP takes it by the leg. But here is the code responsible for drawing
In the second picture after the short indicator name LastData there is no last calculated data. While it is on the first picture 244 -363 and on the third 247 -409
This suggests that the indicator is not currently calculated. It is being calculated and the data is not ready. Let me remind you that indicators are calculated in a separate thread, not in the main application thread, which is responsible for rendering, among other things. The indicators are calculated for every incoming tick without exception.
While moving a graph with a mouse you have absorbed computing resources to process system messages from the mouse (open Task Manager and see how cpu percent increases, depending on the intensity of mouse movement). And your indicator just hasn't had time to recalculate. That's why the second graph is blank.