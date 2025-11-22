Errors, bugs, questions - page 1720
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The error lies here (space between inverted commas):
The file Bases\BCS-MetaTrader5\ticks\Si-12.16\201610.tkc is 6 Gb in size. This should not be the case.
Probably in month 10 the structure of the tick data has changed (perhaps a lot of additional information has been introduced). Or maybe it's just that the symbol has become actively traded.
Right now, when requesting with such a script:
on the server "Open-Broker" the size of ticks (and in month 10 it is not final, ticks continue to be uploaded)
Probably in month 10 the structure of the tick data has changed (perhaps a lot of additional information has been entered). Or maybe it's just that the symbol has become actively traded.Now, when queried by such a script:
on the server "Open-Broker" the size of ticks (and in month 10 it is not final, ticks continue to be uploaded)
Script
Result (running it on other symbols gives the same result) on empty terminal (one chart without Expert Advisors and indicators)
Probably in month 10 the structure of the tick data has changed (perhaps a lot of additional information has been introduced). Or maybe it's just that the symbol has become actively traded.
Right now, when querying with such a script:
on the server "Open-Broker" the size of ticks (and in month 10 it is not final, ticks continue to be uploaded)
If you grok the file, there will be an error even after rebooting.
If requesting 1000 ticks from October 1st, the corresponding tkc file will keep growing after each startup. In short, the bug is fucked up.
I didn't have enough patience - at file size 201610.tkc of 7,5 Gb I decided to interrupt downloading of ticks.
Bug! All the information for October is shown by the indicators. And the file is growing endlessly.
I need critical update of the build, because it's impossible to work - the disk is clogged, not to mention the traffic.
hello all
Who has encountered the following strange error
my Expert Advisor is trying to open a trade onWDOX16 for example, gets reply = 0
at the same time writes that operation is successful:Result = 0 symbol WDOX16 volume 1.0 action 1 tp 3264.5 sl 3239.5 type 0 price 3250.0 The operation completed successfully
But still nothing opens anywhere. ?
Script
Result (running it on other symbols gives the same result) on empty terminal (one chart without EAs and indicators)
Do you always request a milliard of ticks? It's 49 gigabytes just per array. Ticks on Si-12.16 since January till now are 15789962.
A small script, based on yours, counts the number of ticks by month.
and gives this result.
Here's how it looks like on disk
Do you always request a milliard of ticks? That's 49 gigabytes per array alone. The ticks on Si-12.16 from January till now are 15789962.
No, only in this case. If I'm requesting a trillion ticks, and they're actually less than 20 million, why try to allocate memory for a trillion?!
A trillion is with a margin. But that doesn't say one bit that I'm requesting that much. It only says "give me ALL the ticks from the specified date".
A small script, based on yours, counts the number of ticks by month.
and gives this result.
This is what it looks like on disk.
You do experiments on Otkritie, I have BCS. Your screenshot has nothing in common with mine and with Karputov's (same Opening) - both have much more October-tkc. And it's getting bigger all the time!