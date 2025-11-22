Errors, bugs, questions - page 2457
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Does anyone in the Market practice, when upgrading their product, to put (via resources) the EX5 of the previous version into it, so that the user always has the possibility to rollback in case of an error?
This can be done without resources...
The problem is that new versions may have different settings...
Bringing out other settings is already a problem...
This can be done without resources...
The problem is that new versions may have different settings...
Bringing out other settings is already a problem...
I don't see any problem with this.
When requesting logs from an active VPS, the error "Failed to get terminal logs" is displayed
Who knows what may be the problem? At the same time, EAs on VPS are working (opening/closing trades), but I can't load logs.
I don't see any problem with that.
Only now I realised that EX5 of the previous version has to be with a protection mechanism.
And through the resources of the previous version EX5 will be able to transfer without protection, which is not suitable.
I'm writing an indicator on 5.
I can't get it to update the period of the average from the input field on the chart. On 4, this design will work.
What is wrong? The field in the inite is updated throughOnChartEvent, but the period is not. I can't change it in any way.
I am attaching a simple working example.
When requesting logs from an active VPS, the error "Failed to get terminal logs" is displayed
Who knows what may be the problem? At the same time EAs on VPS are working (opening/closing trades), but I can't load logs.
Looks like the path to temp folder is too long.
The archived logs are first read into a temporary file (with tmp extension) in the system temp folder. A temporary file name formation error has occurred
Am I correct in assuming that after a pass, agents sleep and wait for the remaining busy agents to finish their work ?
What?
No one can answer my question#24566?
What's interesting. With this variantOnCalculate works. But this variant doesn't work.
What?
No one can answer my question#24566?
What's interesting. With this variantOnCalculate works. But this variant does not work.
When you change the schedule / period, PBB gets a value of 10, no matter what value you specified in the input field.
At the moment of re-initialisation, it happens as if it were the first run.
There are two ways to solve your problem
1 - Storing PBB value in global variables and get the period from there.
2 - When OnChartEvent triggers, reinitialize MA indicator and get new handle...