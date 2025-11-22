Errors, bugs, questions - page 1713
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More details would be appreciated. Build, server, terminal, symbol, logs, playback code.
I thought it might be related to the malfunctions voiced earlier. The build is 1430 and the server is MQ-demo.
I'll check a few more times later and then we'll decide. Maybe it would be better to make a request to the SD?
I thought it might have something to do with the problems voiced earlier. Build 1430 and the server is MQ-demo
I'll check a few more times later and then we'll decide. Maybe it would be better to make a request to the sd?
Got the output of every tick, a lot!
Why is CopyTicks so slow?! Checked dependence on number of ticks (count - input parameter) - almost none. It is the same at low values.
Everything is clear. The lags occur if the from_msc parameter is not equal to 0.
This bug has been fixed. Please wait for the next build. It will be available soon.
I wish I had more details. Build, server, terminal, symbol, logs, playback code.
Okay.
Seems to be my fault, another EA is working on the same account with no problems.
I do not understand what bug may cause such an error...
What is it?
Once an hour, statistics are displayed to show how the client terminal is doing
reserved + committed = how much memory the client terminal is using. With committed - how much memory is currently mapped to physical memory (i.e. can be directly addressed without page exchange)
Log viewer window
Add "Next 16384 entries" button.
Please do not issue a warning if available
Add the definition of an indicator on a chart.