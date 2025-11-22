Errors, bugs, questions - page 854
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The video drivers are good and the toys work. I'm attaching a screenshot. Windows XP SP3 without updates. Do not update, because vinda cracks, and they have some kind of update there like it checks.
I still have a lot of problems - news from terminal is not starting (just opens blank window), indicators from terminal are not starting - code base - parameter is wrong - screenshot attached.
I am trying to test an EA in the MQL5 Tester.
The first test runs fine, after I change the code of the EA and compile it in MetaEditor5, I re-run tester5, but tester5 does not see new changes. When the same EA is saved under another name, everything is normal. I tried deleting *.ex5 files helps only once. Please advise which files should be deleted in the tester for it to work on making changes to the EA?
Still not displaying the indicator when visualising the tester, although the EA calculates according to the indicator.
MT5 build 695
MetaEditor5 build 695
Give all the details (axis version, bit rate, logs, IE version) to servicedesk. Tried it at home - it doesn't repeat.
The news in Russian is like this:
windows 8 64 bit 705 build, liteforex.
Where do I go with this? Do you want to go to the dc, to the service desk?
Look in the settings of the Windows system.
In seven it is: Main Menu/Control Panel/Language and Regional Standards/Advanced/Unicode Supported Programming Language.
In eight, I have no idea, but there should be an analogue.
Look in the settings of the windscreen.
In sevens it is: Main Menu/Control Panel/Language and Regional Standards/Advanced/Language of programs not supporting Unicode.
In eight, no idea, but the analogue should be there.
Russian is the language there. The same in the seven and the same error. Not all news is going wrong:
Russian is the language there. In Seven, the same thing and the same error. Not all news goes wrong:
I'm not sure I know C very well. Can you tell me if it's allowed to access a private field of a class that's protected by a private construct?
The compiler gives no warning or error.
I'm not sure I know C very well. Can you tell me if it's allowed to access a private field of a class that's protected by a private construct?
The compiler gives no warning or error.
Forbidden in what sense? In terms of access by other classes or by accessing this field from a program?
This construct:
I think it should be forbidden, because it directly refers to a private member of another object, albeit of the same data type.
I always thought that if I make such declaration:
then it's only possible to access a member of a member class from methods belonging to that object.
Colleagues,
there is a method of CAccountInfo::MaxLotCheck() class in standard library. Applying it toENUM_ORDER_TYPE== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP I get the maximum lot size, i.e. incorrectly. I am looking at the code:
Question: why does this function return the maximum lot size for pending orders? It turns out that the OrderCalcMargin() function previously called for a pending order returned 0.0?
Can someone please help me figure out how to use this function for pending orders. Couldn't find it in the help.
Thanks.