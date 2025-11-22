Errors, bugs, questions - page 1708

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Hello. Dear admin.
I use the phone a lot. Now I am sick and only write on it but there are problems

1. Android version
2. There is no translation option in personal messages. It used to be. Sometimes they write in Spanish in German. I do not know what they write there))) English is fine. And by the way before was a bug in the translation that does not fit the entire panel of available languages
3. The video in product description in the review is too big. Is it possible to stretch it for mobile. Toesit make it smaller on the mobile screen.
4. Most important mistake. I can't write a private message to a new person from my mobile. There's not even a button. Here I am reading a review, for example. I want to write to the person, but how? No button to write.
5. And there's more. In the mobile version there is no toolbar to type. I understand that it is not necessary, but still)))) At least add something from the management. After all, the phone is the second computer.
6. Also, the Favorites icon is not shown at the top.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Hello. Dear admin.
I use the phone a lot. Now I am sick and only write on it but there are problems

1. Android version
2. There is no translation option in personal messages. It used to be. Sometimes they write in Spanish in German. I do not know what they write there))) English is fine. And by the way before was a bug in the translation that does not fit the entire panel of available languages
3. The video in product description in the review is too big. Is it possible to stretch it for mobile. Toesit make it smaller on the mobile screen.
4. Most important mistake. I can't write a private message to a new person from my mobile. There's not even a button. Here I am reading a review, for example. I want to write to the person, but how? No button to write.
5. And there's more. In the mobile version there is no toolbar to type. I understand that it is not necessary, but still)))) At least add something from the management. After all, the phone is the second computer.
6. Also, the Favorites icon is not shown at the top.
The most important thing is what browser? You can tweak the useragent in most settings and get the desktop version of the site. Also the scaling should work.
 
Stanislav Korotky:
Most importantly, what browser? In most settings, you can tweak the useragent and get a desktop version of the site. Scaling should also work.
 

When debugging, I often run into a situation where SHIFT+F5 doesn't work, no matter how much I press it.

I go to Menu -> Debug -> Finish - it works fine. By key combination - sometimes.

 

Please add a hotkey to enable/disable autoscroll logging

 

I have written an indicator

When I move the graph left-right, sometimes for a moment the ShortName (with digits in the upper-left corner) of the indicator disappears and all buffer data disappears. But this is only for a moment. Then everything is shown as it should be.

Can you tell me how to catch this moment? What is the condition?

I've checked for prev_calculated == 0 - it's not the point at all. Perhaps someone has encountered such a rare but noticeable flicker in some moments.

 
fxsaber:

When debugging, I often run into a situation where SHIFT+F5 doesn't work, no matter how much I press it.

I go to Menu -> Debug -> Finish - it works fine. By key combination - sometimes.

HyperCam was running, it seemed to intercept this key combination.
 
fxsaber:

I have written an indicator

When I move the graph left-right, sometimes for a moment the ShortName (with digits in the top-left corner) of the indicator disappears and all buffer data disappears. But this is only for a moment. Then everything is shown as it should be.

Can you tell me how to catch this moment? What is the condition?

I've checked for prev_calculated == 0 - it's not the point at all. Perhaps someone has encountered such a rare but noticeable flicker in some moments.

Recorded the situation on video and cut three consecutive frames (central frame - missing data) to gif


What's the condition to catch this situation? Need it to get to the bottom of the causes.

 
fxsaber:

Recorded the situation on video and cut three consecutive frames (centre frame - missing data) to gif

What is the condition to catch this situation? Need it to get to the bottom of the causes.

Why not 200 frames per second?
 
Vasiliy Sokolov:
Why not 200 frames per second?
I did it with VirtualDub. I'm going to find a program to slow it down.
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