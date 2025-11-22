Errors, bugs, questions - page 1708
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Hello. Dear admin.
Most importantly, what browser? In most settings, you can tweak the useragent and get a desktop version of the site. Scaling should also work.
When debugging, I often run into a situation where SHIFT+F5 doesn't work, no matter how much I press it.
I go to Menu -> Debug -> Finish - it works fine. By key combination - sometimes.
Please add a hotkey to enable/disable autoscroll logging
I have written an indicator
When I move the graph left-right, sometimes for a moment the ShortName (with digits in the upper-left corner) of the indicator disappears and all buffer data disappears. But this is only for a moment. Then everything is shown as it should be.
Can you tell me how to catch this moment? What is the condition?
I've checked for prev_calculated == 0 - it's not the point at all. Perhaps someone has encountered such a rare but noticeable flicker in some moments.
When debugging, I often run into a situation where SHIFT+F5 doesn't work, no matter how much I press it.
I go to Menu -> Debug -> Finish - it works fine. By key combination - sometimes.
I have written an indicator
When I move the graph left-right, sometimes for a moment the ShortName (with digits in the top-left corner) of the indicator disappears and all buffer data disappears. But this is only for a moment. Then everything is shown as it should be.
Can you tell me how to catch this moment? What is the condition?
I've checked for prev_calculated == 0 - it's not the point at all. Perhaps someone has encountered such a rare but noticeable flicker in some moments.
Recorded the situation on video and cut three consecutive frames (central frame - missing data) to gif
What's the condition to catch this situation? Need it to get to the bottom of the causes.
Recorded the situation on video and cut three consecutive frames (centre frame - missing data) to gif
What is the condition to catch this situation? Need it to get to the bottom of the causes.
Why not 200 frames per second?