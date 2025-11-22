Errors, bugs, questions - page 1716
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Write to the service desk. This kind of help is only there.
In the description now.
The specifications are skewed
SymbolInfoSessionTrade returns false on Tuesdays and other blank days. Also returns false if second session is specified (session_index == 1).
This is a BCS real. Please "straighten" the hands of the adjusters through their internal channels so they don't discredit the platform.
From the appearance of DRAW_CANDLES it is impossible to tell where the opening and closing of a candle is.
For example, I make DRAW_BARS. We can see where the bullish and bearish bars are. I change the buffers style to DRAW_CANDLES - we see nothing!
What is the point of such DRAW_CANDLES! Make a visual distinction between bullish/bearish candles!
Script
Result
Is it an error? Was expecting to see uchar.
Does the help say somewhere that INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS buffers should always have indices greater than INDICATOR_DATA?
Bugs, bugs, questionsYou cannot leave more than 1 application per day. By creating more than one application, you are slowing down the resolution of the problem. Wait for a response in existing applications.
fxsaber, 2016.10.02 13:02
Strange - yesterday I created 4 new requests and everything is fine (sometimes I create 5-6).
Apparently it depends on the account (old vs new) or maybe on the usefulness of the posts.
Strange - yesterday I created 4 new requests and everything is fine (sometimes I create 5-6).
Apparently it depends on the account (old vs new) or maybe on the usefulness of the posts.
Second day there is no audio notification of a private message - is it just me?