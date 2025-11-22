Errors, bugs, questions - page 1716

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Stanislav Korotky:
Write to the service desk. This kind of help is only there.
You cannot submit more than 1 request per day. By creating more than one request you are slowing down the solution to the problem. Wait for a response in existing requests.
 

In the description now.

Документация по MQL5: Получение рыночной информации / SymbolInfoSessionTrade
Документация по MQL5: Получение рыночной информации / SymbolInfoSessionTrade
  • www.mql5.com
Получение рыночной информации / SymbolInfoSessionTrade - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 

The specifications are skewed

SymbolInfoSessionTrade returns false on Tuesdays and other blank days. Also returns false if second session is specified (session_index == 1).

This is a BCS real. Please "straighten" the hands of the adjusters through their internal channels so they don't discredit the platform.

 

From the appearance of DRAW_CANDLES it is impossible to tell where the opening and closing of a candle is.

For example, I make DRAW_BARS. We can see where the bullish and bearish bars are. I change the buffers style to DRAW_CANDLES - we see nothing!

What is the point of such DRAW_CANDLES! Make a visual distinction between bullish/bearish candles!

 

Script

void OnStart()
{
  Print(typename(((uchar)1) << 1));
}

Result

2016.10.02 20:40:41.674 Test (RTS-12.16,M1)     int

Is it an error? Was expecting to see uchar.

 
Does the help say somewhere that INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS buffers must always have indices greater than INDICATOR_DATA?
 
Stanislav Korotky:
Does the help say somewhere that INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS buffers should always have indices greater than INDICATOR_DATA?
For some reason, that's exactly what I do. So I either read it or do it by gut feeling. Undocumented I do so
 const int CalcIndex = #ifdef __MQL5__ indicator_plots #else indicator_buffers #endif + Index;
 


Bugs, bugs, questions

You cannot leave more than 1 application per day. By creating more than one application, you are slowing down the resolution of the problem. Wait for a response in existing applications.

fxsaber, 2016.10.02 13:02


Strange - yesterday I created 4 new requests and everything is fine (sometimes I create 5-6).
Apparently it depends on the account (old vs new) or maybe on the usefulness of the posts.

 
Sergey Dzyublik:

Strange - yesterday I created 4 new requests and everything is fine (sometimes I create 5-6).
Apparently it depends on the account (old vs new) or maybe on the usefulness of the posts.

I think it's because of "Financial transactions are limited".
 

Second day there is no audio notification of a private message - is it just me?

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