Errors, bugs, questions - page 1712
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The picture shows the Market Watch.
Somehow the symbols which are not traded after midnight still have a refresh time after midnight. Why?
And how is it that the last frozen time of the Market Watch itself (00:00:26) is less than the time of some symbols in it (00:00:41)?
I have noticed such a peculiarity. There is a ticks expert. Who counts ticks. So. When there is 1 terminal standing and the Expert Advisor is working, there are a lot of ticks.
What happened to the MetaQuotes-Demo server? The terminal writes "Invalid account", asks for a password, you enter the password - "No connection".
When trying to open a new demo account, you get server unavailable (n/a)
What happened to the MetaQuotes-Demo server? The terminal writes "Invalid account", asks for a password, you enter the password - "No connection".
When trying to open a new demo account, you get server unavailable (n/a)
Try again, I have a new account.
I am now getting an error while debugging the script
10017
TRADE_RETCODE_TRADE_DISABLED
No trading allowed
Three attempts in a row... I decided to leave it for now.
Please refrain from pushing the "auto-trade" button or any other advice for newbies.
I am currently debugging my script and it is getting an error
10017
TRADE_RETCODE_TRADE_DISABLED
No trading allowed
Three attempts in a row... Decided to give it up for now.
Please refrain from advising to press "Auto-trade" button and other routine questions for newbies.
Dear admin
Does OnTimer work in the tester on mt4? Build 1010
Doesn't work? There is nothing in the log
but it works on mt5
The timer does not work in the MT4 tester. And there's no telling when it will.
Thank you.