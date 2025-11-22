Errors, bugs, questions - page 1712

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The picture shows the Market Watch.



Somehow the symbols which are not traded after midnight still have a refresh time after midnight. Why?

And how is it that the last frozen time of the Market Watch itself (00:00:26) is less than the time of some symbols in it (00:00:41)?

 
I have noticed the following feature. There is a ticks Expert Advisor. It counts ticks. So. When there is 1 terminal and Expert Advisor is working there are a lot of ticks.
But when you open a couple more terminals with EAs, for some reason there is a slowdown. I.e. there are fewer ticks.

I noticed it because my EA is very tick-sensitive. I disabled other terminals and everything else works at once.

By the way it was all on the VPN. Maybe they are filtering the number of packets.

Who has had similar problems?

MT5 Terminals
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
I have noticed such a peculiarity. There is a ticks expert. Who counts ticks. So. When there is 1 terminal standing and the Expert Advisor is working, there are a lot of ticks.
But when you open a couple more terminals with EAs, for some reason there is a slowdown. I.e. there are fewer ticks.

I noticed it because my EA is very tick-sensitive. I disabled other terminals and everything else works at once.

By the way it was all on the VPN. Maybe they are filtering the number of packets.

Who has had similar problems?

Mt5 terminals.
Well, you do not increase the bandwidth of your Internet connection proportionally to the number of open terminals. Hence, there are lost packets.
I'm amazed at the attempts of some forum users to chase every tick and trade on them. Do you really think that you can compete with the HFT guys who connect their hardware to the trading server? Naive. :)
 

What happened to the MetaQuotes-Demo server? The terminal writes "Invalid account", asks for a password, you enter the password - "No connection".

When trying to open a new demo account, you get server unavailable (n/a)

 
Artyom Trishkin:

What happened to the MetaQuotes-Demo server? The terminal writes "Invalid account", asks for a password, you enter the password - "No connection".

When trying to open a new demo account, you get server unavailable (n/a)

Try again, I have a new account opened.
 
Alexander:
Try again, I have a new account.

I am now getting an error while debugging the script

10017

TRADE_RETCODE_TRADE_DISABLED

No trading allowed


Three attempts in a row... I decided to leave it for now.

Please refrain from pushing the "auto-trade" button or any other advice for newbies.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

I am currently debugging my script and it is getting an error

10017

TRADE_RETCODE_TRADE_DISABLED

No trading allowed


Three attempts in a row... Decided to give it up for now.

Please refrain from advising to press "Auto-trade" button and other routine questions for newbies.

I wish I had more details. Build, server, terminal, symbol, logs, code to play.
 

Dear admin

Does OnTimer work in the tester on mt4? Build 1010

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create timer
   EventSetTimer(1);
      
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
      
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
//---
   Print(TimeCurrent());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Doesn't work? There is nothing in the log

but it works on mt5

2016.09.28 11:52:01     Core 1  2016.01.03 21:11:09   2016.01.01 00:00:00
2016.09.28 11:52:01     Core 1  2016.01.03 21:11:08   2016.01.01 00:00:00
2016.09.28 11:52:01     Core 1  2016.01.03 21:11:07   2016.01.01 00:00:00
2016.09.28 11:52:01     Core 1  2016.01.03 21:11:06   2016.01.01 00:00:00
2016.09.28 11:52:01     Core 1  2016.01.03 21:11:05   2016.01.01 00:00:00
2016.09.28 11:52:01     Core 1  2016.01.03 21:11:04   2016.01.01 00:00:00
2016.09.28 11:52:01     Core 1  2016.01.03 21:11:03   2016.01.01 00:00:00
2016.09.28 11:52:01     Core 1  2016.01.03 21:11:02   2016.01.01 00:00:00
2016.09.28 11:52:01     Core 1  2016.01.03 21:11:01   2016.01.01 00:00:00
 
The timer does not work in the MT4 tester. And there's no telling when it will.
 
Slawa:
The timer does not work in the MT4 tester. And there's no telling when it will.

Thank you.

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