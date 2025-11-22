Errors, bugs, questions - page 1479
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This is what the "Quotes window" looks like with the default operating system settings:
Why not use monospaced text in the market overview and in Comment() by default? Or even give the option of selecting a font as in the quote window.
See how the quote window is smooth and pleasing to the eye! What about in the market overview? - Symbol names are sic-nacial, sorry, no aesthetics and no practical convenience.
A general rule of thumb to use in this case. What is drawn on the chart, you need to treat as an object on the chart, ie when you draw something, then remember the name of the drawn objects, and when you need to do something with some object, then find the object by its name on the chart and then the technique.
As an alternative - use the standard class library MetaQuotes, there is a class that deals with all sorts of fibos, you need to inherit this class and add the necessary functionality to your class. In this case, it will be much easier to manage the drawn objects, because the basic MetaQuotes classes have considered the basic functionality and there is no need to memorize additionally something about the object.
:)))
I know the name.
And then?
:)))
I know the name.
What's next?
I'll probably do some tambourine dancing around a campfire and do some squats to enhance my extrasensory powers :)
You select an object by name and work with it, I don't know what you have and how it's implemented, I wrote only general rules which it is advisable to stick to, so as not to reinvent the wheel
And then I'll probably do some tambourine dancing around a campfire and do some squats to improve my extrasensory abilities :)
You choose an object by name and work with it, I don't know what you have and how it's implemented, I wrote only general rules which it is desirable to adhere to, so as not to reinvent the wheel
Huh.
Doesn't anybody know how (which object_get) it's supposed to be?
Or sorry?
Alert(ObjectGetDouble(0, "Fibo",OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,1))
this only shows with 0 and 1 first and last level.
OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL
but how is +n?
Huh.
Doesn't anyone know how (which object_get) is needed?
Or is it pathetic?
ObjectGet("NAME",OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+1);
OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+n
210+n
int
Получает/устанавливает значения уровня объекта Fibonacci с индексом n. Индекс n может быть от 0 до (количество уровней -1), но не более 31
'OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL1' - undeclared identifier prob.mq4 14 33
:))))))))))))))
hmm.
How about this:
ObjectGet("NAME",OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+1);
This is what the "Quotes window" looks like with the default settings with the operating system:
Added:
The "Quotes window" itself also has a font size setting:
Let me try to explain again:
1. I've had MT5 for 5 or 6 years now, so I'm aware of how the Quotes Window looks in the terminal by default.
2. the Quotes window shown in the 1st picture above, with the custom size and font set and moved to the right place on the computer screen.
3. Earlier when loading MT5 the Quotes window with the set custom size was opened in exactly the same place and with the same size, as it was at the last exit from the program.
4. Now on all 3 computers with different OS (XP, 7 and 10) the quotes window opens in the same place on the screen, but with unsaved custom size, but with a custom font. That is, only the custom size of the Quote Window is not saved.
hmm.
How about this:
'+' - cannot convert enum prob.mq4 14 51
Going to write a service desk.
'+' - cannot convert enum prob.mq4 14 51
Going to write a servisdesk.