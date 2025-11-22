Errors, bugs, questions - page 1478
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MQL5.community: authorization failed inscription in terminals on the server (VPS), everything is ok on the home computer.
thanks
Hosting company helped.
How do I know the price of the drawn Fibo level?
A general rule of thumb to use in this case. What is drawn on the chart, you need to treat as an object on the chart, ie when you draw something, then remember the name of the drawn objects, and when you need to do something with some object, then find the object by its name on the chart and then the technique.
As an alternative - use the standard class library MetaQuotes, there is a class that deals with all sorts of fibos, you need to inherit this class and add the necessary functionality to your class. In this case, it will be much easier to manage the drawn objects because the basic MetaQuotes classes provide the basic functionality and there is no need to memorize additional information about the object.
The following bug has been detected in the latest version of MT5: When loading/reloading the program, the dimensions of the Quotes window are not remembered. In all previous versions this function worked, i.e. when closing the terminal, the dimensions of the Quotes window that were set last time were saved and when reloading MT5, the Quotes window would open in the same place and with the same dimensions that were set before. Please fix this bug because I will have to reset Quote Window size every time and it is really annoying. The size of the window is too small for me and I don't want to miss it.
Press "F11" key in the terminal - it looks like you have switched to full screen mode.
No, it doesn't help On all 3 computers I started to see the same picture right after the last MT5 update.
So what about the bug? Or advise where to go about fixing it.
The error is clearly with you. How do you log in to the operating system: as an administrator or as a normal user? Did you install the terminal as an administrator or as a user?
Please paste screenshot of terminal:
The error is clearly with you. How do you log in to the operating system: as an administrator or as a normal user? Did you install the terminal as an administrator or as a user?
Please paste screenshot of terminal:
The same error cannot appear on 3 different computers with different OSes at the same time after updating, unless it is a problem with the program itself.
This is how "Quotes window" should look like and it was always like this in all previous versions:
This is how the "Quotes window" opens after updating to the latest version:
This is what the logbook says:
This is what the "Quotes window" looks like with the default settings with the operating system:
Added:
Also the "Quotes window" itself has font size settings: