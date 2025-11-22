Errors, bugs, questions - page 1481

New comment
 
Vasyl Nosal:

И? This is the price of 0% and 100%.

And you need to know the price of all levels.

When you ask questions, do you read the answers? Methods of CChartObject class:
LevelsCount - Получает/устанавливает количество уровней объекта
LevelValue - Получает/устанавливает значение уровня

This class is the base class for a family of classes for working with graphical objects, including Fibo entities.

You can create them with the object of these classes.

[Deleted]  
Alexey Kozitsyn:
As far as I know, it is calculated by proportion through the 0 and 100 levels. There are no special functions for this.

What is this?

OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+n
210+n
int
Получает/устанавливает значения уровня объекта Fibonacci с индексом n. Индекс n может быть от 0 до (количество уровней -1), но не более 31
 
Vasyl Nosal:
I want the price, not the value of the level.
There's only one thing to do.
[Deleted]  
coderex:
When you ask questions, do you read the answers? Methods of class CChartObject:

This class is the base class for a family of classes for working with graphical objects, including Fibo entities.

You can create them with the object of these classes.

I just want to know the price of levels.

You can know the number of levels and their values, you can do 0 and 100% but not the price of levels!

If they are not, you have to ask them to do it.

[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:
Wow. That's what I'm saying.
 
Vasyl Nosal:

I just want to know the price of the levels.

The number of levels is possible, their value is possible, 0 and 100% is possible, but the price of levels is not!

Only do not write here about let's manually count. it should be, if you do not have to write to make it.

If an uncle would do everything, a man will degrade into a tree stump.
[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:
If everything is done by an uncle, the man will degenerate into a stump of wood.
Yes. We need to remove a lot of things from the functions, you know, to manually count to make progress.
 
Vasyl Nosal:
Yes. You have to remove a lot of things from the functions, you know, to manually count to make progress.
You haven't even tried what they almost give you :) My zones are calculated by levels, I use a family of classes of standard library, everything is given as I need - the price of levels. MetaQuotes already did most of the work for you, and you're too lazy to create a class object and work with it. At the same time you are trying to re-invent the wheel of primitives. Doesn't make sense, because everything has already been created using the same primitives - just take it and use it :)
[Deleted]  
coderex:
You haven't even tried what they give you almost ready-made :) I have zones calculated by levels, I use a family of classes of standard library, everything is given as I need - the price of levels. MetaQuotes already did most of the work for you, and you are too lazy to create a class object and work with it. At the same time you are trying to re-invent the wheel of primitives. It seems unreasonable, because everything has already been created using the same primitives - go ahead and use them :)
The only intelligible answer was that there is no standard function. You have to learn the price of 0-100% and calculate the other levels and direction.
 
Vasyl Nosal:
The only intelligible answer was that there is no standard function. You have to learn the price of 0-100% and calculate the other levels and direction.
Exactly. Finobacci lines construct percentage levels, not prices. Therefore, if you want price levels, you have to do some calculations.
1...147414751476147714781479148014811482148314841485148614871488...3193
New comment