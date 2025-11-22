Errors, bugs, questions - page 1481
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И? This is the price of 0% and 100%.
And you need to know the price of all levels.
This class is the base class for a family of classes for working with graphical objects, including Fibo entities.
You can create them with the object of these classes.
As far as I know, it is calculated by proportion through the 0 and 100 levels. There are no special functions for this.
What is this?
OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+n
210+n
int
Получает/устанавливает значения уровня объекта Fibonacci с индексом n. Индекс n может быть от 0 до (количество уровней -1), но не более 31
I want the price, not the value of the level.
When you ask questions, do you read the answers? Methods of class CChartObject:
This class is the base class for a family of classes for working with graphical objects, including Fibo entities.
You can create them with the object of these classes.
I just want to know the price of levels.
You can know the number of levels and their values, you can do 0 and 100% but not the price of levels!
If they are not, you have to ask them to do it.
I just want to know the price of the levels.
The number of levels is possible, their value is possible, 0 and 100% is possible, but the price of levels is not!
Only do not write here about let's manually count. it should be, if you do not have to write to make it.
If everything is done by an uncle, the man will degenerate into a stump of wood.
Yes. You have to remove a lot of things from the functions, you know, to manually count to make progress.
You haven't even tried what they give you almost ready-made :) I have zones calculated by levels, I use a family of classes of standard library, everything is given as I need - the price of levels. MetaQuotes already did most of the work for you, and you are too lazy to create a class object and work with it. At the same time you are trying to re-invent the wheel of primitives. It seems unreasonable, because everything has already been created using the same primitives - go ahead and use them :)
The only intelligible answer was that there is no standard function. You have to learn the price of 0-100% and calculate the other levels and direction.