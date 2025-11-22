Errors, bugs, questions - page 1486
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The site search is not working properly. I type in "MQL5 Wizard". I choose the "Articles" section. The result.
Sometimes wrong screenshots are also inserted.
The site search is not working properly. I type in "MQL5 Wizard". I choose the "Articles" section. The result.
Sometimes wrong screenshots are also inserted.
100%
It's very uncomfortable in general.
There are no latest posts (for searching dances with tambourine).
In short, invented a wheel. On all (almost) forums convenient.
Can you tell me what to write to support, which ports to open?
For a start, take the balaclava off your pumpkin :)))
Why take it off? If you go to the hoster that way, you don't need to ask for anything - they'll do it all that way :)
How can I subscribe to a topic I'm reading at forum.mql4.com?
Do I have to search for it all the time and write down the name of the topic in my notebook?
This forum is some kind of truncated. The functionality is ZERO!
How can I subscribe to a topic I'm reading at forum.mql4.com?
Do I have to search for it all the time and write down the name of the topic in my notebook?
This forum is some kind of truncated. The functionality is ZERO!
How can I subscribe to a topic I'm reading at forum.mql4.com?
Do I have to search for it all the time and write down the name of the topic in my notebook?
This forum is some kind of truncated. The functionality is ZERO!
Next to the name of the topic you need to click on the asterisk. The topic will go to favorites and you won't have to search for it.
I thank you, of course, for trying to help! BUT!!!
I specifically pointed out the link to the forum I was asking about.
Where's the asterisk? If it works, then why neuter it???