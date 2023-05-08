indicator/EA utility on mt4 isn't displaying correctly...all other indicators look fine except this one. i'm the only one with this issue
The problem is not on your end. The program in question lacks proper line height adjustment for the terminal's DPI settings. It is a bug.
Contact the author and request that it be fixed. Provide them a link to this discussion so they can see the explanation in the following post.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Graphical Interfaces and Windows scaling in high res screens.
Fernando Carreiro, 2021.05.30 21:10
Have a look at the documentation regarding the terminal property "TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI" and also do a search in the forum with that keyword.
TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI
The resolution of information display on the screen is measured as number of Dots in a line per Inch (DPI).
Knowing the parameter value, you can set the size of graphical objects so that they look the same on monitors with different resolution characteristics.
int
Example of scaling factor calculation:
//--- Creating a 1.5 inch wide button on a screen int screen_dpi = TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI); // Find DPI of the user monitor int base_width = 144; // The basic width in the screen points for standard monitors with DPI=96 int width = (button_width * screen_dpi) / 96; // Calculate the button width for the user monitor (for the specific DPI) ... //--- Calculating the scaling factor as a percentage int scale_factor=(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_SCREEN_DPI) * 100) / 96; //--- Use of the scaling factor width=(base_width * scale_factor) / 100;
In the above example, the graphical resource looks the same on monitors with different resolution characteristics. The size of control elements (buttons, dialog windows, etc.) corresponds to personalization settings.
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as you can see from the screenshot, there is an EA (but really it's a utility) called Trade Manager. all the words are bunched up together and i've been playing with my resolution settings to try to fix this and it still looks congested. my monitor is a samsung tv and there's no issue with it that i know of. can anyone please help me? i've tried installing Trade Manager on my laptop years ago and nothing wrong with it but i can't use my laptop anymore since it's crashed.