Errors, bugs, questions - page 1385

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Tapochun:
No. This is only possible in MT5.
Thank you.
 
Konstantin Karpov:

In order, I would roughly do the following:

1. a variable with a reference time of order opening is declared (how to insert the necessary value into it is a separate topic)

2) Determine a fork of, for example, 5 minutes from the order opening time in case of a failure (for example, a connection failure with the server)

3) Declare the open order flag and "reset" it if the order hasn't been opened yet.

4. In OnTimer with the necessary discretization, we check if the order has entered the open time fork + item 2, and the flag state according to item 3

- if the order is in the fork, then:

a) open an order

b) set the flag to open the position

- If we are not in a fork, we wait for the next check :)

So it goes like this...

Hello Hello! Please write this information in the code if you can, I do not get it that way, thanks in advance
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
Do you know why almost all products from Market write 2015.09.24 08:26:42.878 global initialization failed

And 2015.09.24 08:34:51.704 invalid 'C:\Users\vr-vo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\50CA3DFB510CC5A8F28B48D1BF2A5702\MQL4\indicators\Market\product.ex4' license

Service Desk Application

Market, problem with products

Open, Started: 2015.09.24 07:33, #1308904

Saw a thread about this and found a solution so far: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/64429
MT4 880 : global initialization failed РЕШЕНО
MT4 880 : global initialization failed РЕШЕНО
  • www.mql5.com
после очередного обновления терминала на билд 880, в терминале МТ4 - все советники сошли с ума. - - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
Dina Paches:
Saw a thread about this and found a solution so far: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/64429
Yes yes thanks that helped, been fighting back all day ... )))
 

When will your "wonderful" site finally stop mangling file names in Cyrillic or at least transliterate them correctly?

Why is a different name created for 2 files, when both files have the same name CORRELATION_v2 (e)?


 
Aleksandr Novikov:

When will your "wonderful" site finally stop mangling file names in Cyrillic or at least transliterate them correctly?

Why is a different name created for 2 files, when both files have the same name CORRELATION_v2 (e)?


then when you follow world standards, and world standards say that everything should be in Latin.
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
And world standards say that everything should be in roman characters.

And also, the same standards, based on the experience of other forums, say that the Russian-speaking part of the site should or must, in all cases, take Russian letters CORRECTLY, i.e. CYRILIC!

p.s. and where, I wonder, does it say about your "world standards"?

 
Aleksandr Novikov:

And also, the same standards, based on the experience of other forums, say that the Russian-speaking part of the site should or just must, in all cases, CORRECTLY perceive Russian letters, i.e. CYRILIC!

p.s. and where, I wonder, does it say anything about these "world standards" of yours?

Internet to help, and just in case, do not ask on the Russian-language forum to make a Russian-language programming language...
 
Aleksandr Novikov:

Also, the same standards, based on the experience of other forums, say that the Russian-speaking part of the site should or must in all cases CORRECTLY accept the Russian letters, i.e. the KIRILLICLE!

The problem is the storage, security and portability of non-Russian names all over the world. Not just a problem, but a lot of problems.

The solution of forced conversion to Latin characters is much better and safer than trying to store them as is.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

The problem is the storage, security and portability of files with non-Latin names on a global scale. Not just a problem, but a host of problems.

The solution of forced conversion to Latin is much better and safer than trying to store as is.

How about transliteration?
1...137813791380138113821383138413851386138713881389139013911392...3193
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