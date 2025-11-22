Errors, bugs, questions - page 2292
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I don't know if I'm writing in the right place, but in my signal, which serves to monitor the performance of the EA, a warning has appeared which has absolutely nothing to do with reality.
""80% of the gains have been made in 16 days. That's 4% of the signal's total lifetime of 376 days.""
How can this be, or am I misunderstanding something?
I noticed that yesterday too. They must be correcting the formula.
I am not the first to notice it.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/268577/page6#comment_8736344
fxsaber
Tried your code. Unfortunately, it doesn't fit. The location of items in this list does not change when the Z-order is changed. i.e. in fact, as I understand it, it is equivalent to ObjectName(...).
Moreover, as I found out, Z-order is reset when the terminal is restarted, i.e. it's not stored anywhere on disk, but just temporary. Either we need to introduce an additional property for objects that stores their order or modify OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES so that changing OBJPROP_CREATETIME would not affect the order of displaying an element, and then it could be clearly identified by OBJPROP_CREATETIME. Now we have an ambiguity.
Alternatively, one could bind the Z-order to an object index in the general object list, and the object would be moved in the list when OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES was changed.
Moreover, as I found out, the Z-order is reset when the terminal is rebooted. i.e. it is not stored anywhere on the disk, but just a temporary phenomenon.
This is the general approach... the order of the graphs in the profile is also not stored - but there is a positive point: several bytes/nanoseconds are saved
Some users find this approach quite logical ...
fxsaber
Tried your code. Unfortunately, it doesn't fit. The arrangement of items in this list does not change when the Z-order is changed. i.e. in fact, as I understand it, it amounts to ObjectName(...).
If so, applying a template with objects may give a very different picture than the one you had when you saved the template.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Libraries: TradeTransactions
fxsaber, 2018.09.21 07:48
Need to experiment. I think writing/reading a resource at the same time works the same way as with global variables, since writing in both cases is a creation: ResourceCreate and GlobalVariableSet. The only difference between resource and global - it is impossible even theoretically to write something to the resource at the same time. With global, it is possible.
In fact, reading of a resource is getting a piece of data from memory. And if reading has started, writing to the resource should not affect it, because writing is allocation of another piece of memory. It is unlikely that they can overlap, as the OS itself will most likely not allow them to do so. So, in my opinion, there should be no load/save conflicts with resources. But of course it is better to ask the developers this question.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Myths about super profitable Expert Advisors or flies in the head
Vasiliy Kolesov, 2018.09.20 08:46
How do you imagine, purely technically, to solve the problem with demo testing and protection of the author from copying trades from demo to real?
Developers can do it if they prohibit reading signal orders. I.e. we need OrderSelect on signal orders to return false.
And then the copying will only be possible through WinAPI. And this story is completely different...
HH It would probably be wise to add a keylock flag to orders that only the order owner - the Market Product - knows. OrderSelect only returns true if the correct keylock-flag is specified.
With this mechanism we can make life much more difficult for illegitimate copiers. Of course, OrderClose and OrderDelete (only by hand) are allowed.
Hello please advise why iCustom does not work with #property indicator_chart_window ?
thanks in advance
Hello please advise why iCustom does not work with #property indicator_chart_window ?
Thank you in advance.
Who told you that? The simplest test with#property indicator_chart_window is the\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\Custom Moving Average.mq5 indicator
Write an example based on this indicator and show what is not working for you.