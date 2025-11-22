Errors, bugs, questions - page 1387

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richard13:

When logging into MT4 on the platform www.mql5.com I get an error

Please advise how to solve the situation Screenshot here

We are waiting for brokers to massively upgrade their servers with web terminal support.
 

There used to be an inscription in bold type

 

Without exaggeration, for the last 7-8 days access to mql5.com has been terrible at times: sometimes the site cannot be loaded for minutes. Then OP! And just great speed. Tried two providers, two browsers (IE 11 and Chome last) - the picture is the same: at times, access to the site is just impossible. No service messages or anything like that.

 
Good afternoon ! I recently started trading forex, I wanted to know about the trading robots that are advertised. Do they really work ? who can i ask who has traded with a robot, i need your advice.
 
Diron1974:
Good afternoon ! I recently started trading forex, I wanted to know about the trading robots that are advertised. Do they really work ? who can i ask who has traded with a robot, i need your advice.
Each product in the Market has a special branch called "Discussion" and "Reviews". In these special branches you can find opinions about the product.
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Karputov Vladimir:

Without exaggeration, for the last 7-8 days access to mql5.com has been terrible at times: sometimes the site cannot be loaded for minutes. Then OP! And just great speed. Tried two providers, two browsers (IE 11 and Chome last) - the picture is the same: at times, access to the site is just impossible. No service messages or anything like that.

Same thing, the last few days.
 

We upgraded the website over the weekend and now at times we are catching drops. It's been causing access disruptions.

Of course, this will be fixed.

 

I would be very embarrassed. Putting up a banner with mistakes in front of a large audience.

 
Комбинатор:

I would be very embarrassed. Putting up a banner with mistakes in front of a large audience.

The conjunctions SAME AND SAME are written together. They are synonyms and can easily replace one another.

This can be used as a check.

If this is not possible, we are not conjunctions, but combinations of the indicative pronoun TO or TOK with the particle JO, which must be written separately.

The particle JE can often just be omitted in such a case.

 
Комбинатор:

I would be very embarrassed. Putting up a banner with mistakes in front of a large audience.

Thank you for your consideration. We will be sure to correct this unfortunate misunderstanding.
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