Errors, bugs, questions - page 1390
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Do not wait in the indicator init to fully create the indicator.
Create the indicator and return control and all environment and history will be prepared later and your recalculation code will be called.
Do not wait in the initia for the complete creation of the indicator.
Create the indicator and return control and all environment and history will be prepared later and your recalculation code will be called.
This is where the indicator is called and its values are calculated within OnCalculate. You can wait indefinitely, no recalculation takes place. To run on the period chart D1
Please explain why the Ishimoku reading is not calculated.
This is where the indicator is called and its values are calculated within OnCalculate. You can wait indefinitely, no recalculation takes place. To run on the period chart D1
Please explain why the Ishimoku reading is not calculated.
How about this:?
You should never loop the expectation in the indicator code. In scripts and Expert Advisors you can, but in indicators you absolutely cannot.
The strategy for calculations and requests for foreign data in the indicators should be as follows: if the data request was not successful, then we exit immediately, postponing the calculations for the next tick. In the next tick/call, we will try again to request the necessary data.
And if so:?
You should never loop the expectation in the indicator code. In scripts and Expert Advisors you can, but in indicators you absolutely cannot.
The strategy for calculations and requests for external data in indicators should be as follows: if the data request was unsuccessful, then we exit immediately, postponing the calculations for the next tick. In the next tick/call, we will try again to request the necessary data.
Outputs "0" (since it's Sunday, no OnCalculate re-run )
After pressing "refresh" everything is calculated. It would be more convenient if indicator data, created in the inite, was calculated before the first call of OnCalculate/OnTimer etc.
It would be useful to have a possibility to wait for their calculation after the initialization in the loop inside the indicator.
To calculate the indicator, the user should press "refresh" on the chart several times. Does he need it. He will remember good old MT4 and will stay on it, despite some advantages of MT5.