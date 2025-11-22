Errors, bugs, questions - page 1386

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There's something about the vault not working for two hours now. Error:

Storage failed to connect to server (storage.mql5.com:443 send request failed [12002], 0)
 
Karputov Vladimir:

There's something about the vault not working for two hours now. It's an error:

Vault is still not working. I get an error when I try to download from the Vault:

Storage failed to connect to server (storage.mql5.com:443 send failed [401: Authorization Required], 0)
 

Where did the graphs from the signals go?


[Deleted]  

Goolge ChromeVersion 43.0.2357.134 (64-bit)

 
Ghenadie Tumco:

Goolge ChromeVersion 43.0.2357.134 (64-bit)


Same in MSIMATE

Here's another defect in Mazilla 41.0


[Deleted]  
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Where did the charts from the signals go?


Thanks for the message,

the error has been corrected.

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Here's another defect in mazila 41.0

Is the scale in the browser 100%?

What is the screen resolution?

Please open the page https://bjango.com/articles/min-device-pixel-ratio/ in the same browser where you observe the font problem and attach a screenshot of what it shows.

Device pixel density tests
  • bjango.com
If you have a device that isn’t listed below and has a -webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio that’s not 1.0, please let me know and I’ll add it to the list. Devices with -webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 1.0 All non-Retina Macs Apple iPhone (1st generation) Apple iPhone 3G Apple iPhone 3GS Apple iPad (1st generation) Apple iPad 2 Apple iPad mini (1st...
 
Platon Alexandrou:

Is the scale in your browser 100%?

What's your screen resolution?

Please open the page https://bjango.com/articles/min-device-pixel-ratio/ in the same browser where you observe the font problem and attach a screenshot of what it shows.

1920х1080


 

When logging into MT4 on the platform www.mql5.com I get an error

Please advise how to solve the situation Screenshot here

Files:
9tsiyyqjku.png  18 kb
 
richard13:

When logging into MT4 on the platform www.mql5.com I get an error

Please advise how to solve the situation screenshot

Read the main topic about the web terminal, trading is only available on MetaQuotes servers. and you are connecting to alpari servers !

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/63511

Встречайте веб-платформу MetaTrader 4: бета-версия уже доступна в вашем браузере
Встречайте веб-платформу MetaTrader 4: бета-версия уже доступна в вашем браузере
  • www.mql5.com
Ваши жалобы обязательно будут рассмотрены, а сообщения об ошибках не останутся без внимания. - - Категория: общее обсуждение
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