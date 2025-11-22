Errors, bugs, questions - page 1386
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There's something about the vault not working for two hours now. Error:
There's something about the vault not working for two hours now. It's an error:
Vault is still not working. I get an error when I try to download from the Vault:
Where did the graphs from the signals go?
Goolge ChromeVersion 43.0.2357.134 (64-bit)
Goolge ChromeVersion 43.0.2357.134 (64-bit)
Same in MSIMATE
Here's another defect in Mazilla 41.0
Where did the charts from the signals go?
Thanks for the message,
the error has been corrected.
Here's another defect in mazila 41.0
Is the scale in the browser 100%?
What is the screen resolution?
Please open the page https://bjango.com/articles/min-device-pixel-ratio/ in the same browser where you observe the font problem and attach a screenshot of what it shows.
Is the scale in your browser 100%?
What's your screen resolution?
Please open the page https://bjango.com/articles/min-device-pixel-ratio/ in the same browser where you observe the font problem and attach a screenshot of what it shows.
1920х1080
When logging into MT4 on the platform www.mql5.com I get an error
Please advise how to solve the situation Screenshot here
When logging into MT4 on the platform www.mql5.com I get an error
Please advise how to solve the situation screenshot
Read the main topic about the web terminal, trading is only available on MetaQuotes servers. and you are connecting to alpari servers !
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/63511