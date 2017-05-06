Change results when change expert file name??

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Hello,

I see this strange behavior, I created my EA and if I change the file name and run back test the result is different from the previous file.

Why the results are different if change only the name of file (profit, trades, etc)?

The above charts is relative to original file and below is the copy of file.




Thanks for support

Giovanni

 
Self-resolved, some values of ext variables was different
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