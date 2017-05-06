Change results when change expert file name??
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I see this strange behavior, I created my EA and if I change the file name and run back test the result is different from the previous file.
Why the results are different if change only the name of file (profit, trades, etc)?
The above charts is relative to original file and below is the copy of file.
Thanks for support
Giovanni