Errors, bugs, questions - page 1379

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What format should bmp files be saved for the terminal to understand them?


 

Bild 872 vinda 10 64 x


 
Vladimir Pastushak:

What format should bmp files be saved for the terminal to understand them?


32 bit - that's right, but which of the two - I do not know, I have a different process: I save in *.png 32 bit, and then convert this file to *.bmp 32 bit (and I do not even know which version of the format is being converted to).
 
A8 R8 G8 B8
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Build 872 vin 10 64 x


The problem is regular


 
Vladimir Pastushak:

The problem is regular


Describe the problem in more detail.
 
Alexander:
Describe the problem in more detail.
When loading the terminal, not doing anything special
 
Vladimir Pastushak:
When loading the terminal, not doing anything special

Even more details.

On a "naked" chart does it play? Does it play all the time? Which broker? What symbol?

 
Alexander:

Even more details.

Is the "naked" chart being played back? Is it playing all the time? Which broker? Which symbol?

No not on naked, the symbols are different, on the chart was an EA, after removal of the EA everything is normal, if there are more problems I will write to the service desk
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Please make an application to Service Desk and describe the problem in detail in the application.
I created an application but no one has looked at it in more than three days.
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