Errors, bugs, questions - page 1379
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What format should bmp files be saved for the terminal to understand them?
Bild 872 vinda 10 64 x
What format should bmp files be saved for the terminal to understand them?
Build 872 vin 10 64 x
The problem is regular
The problem is regular
Describe the problem in more detail.
When loading the terminal, not doing anything special
Even more details.
On a "naked" chart does it play? Does it play all the time? Which broker? What symbol?
Even more details.
Is the "naked" chart being played back? Is it playing all the time? Which broker? Which symbol?
Please make an application to Service Desk and describe the problem in detail in the application.