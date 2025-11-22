Errors, bugs, questions - page 1378
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Yay!!!
Approximately when will the implementation take place? I'm currently writing lists and queues for different types, so I have to start a vegetable garden.
And I'd also like to know,will pointers to variables of simple types be implemented in MQL? You may use them to fully utilize adapters like in STL C++.
In the MQL5 documentation, in the description of ObjectSetString(), there is a note:
In fact, when manually renaming a graphical object (via the properties dialog), there are three alerts, if you keep track of them:
I was sure that in MQL4 the renaming of graphical objects would notify of the deletion and creation events. But today I looked in MQL4 documentation and saw that the same comment for the function with the same name is missing. Infact, if the renaming of an object is tracked manually in its properties dialog, the notification is received only for the CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE event , where sparam is equal to the object name after renaming.
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_DELETE - sparam = object name before renaming;
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CREATE - sparam = object name after ren aming;
- CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CHANGE - sparam = object name after renaming.
Please, tell me, in MQL4, when renaming a graphical object, will there be notifications of deletion and modification events? Or it will remain as it is?
And another question, just in case, in MQL5 the notifications of deletion and creation events upon the change of an object name will not be removed?
No comment so far. Sorry
1. Примерно когда будет реализация...
or to.
2. И еще хотелось бы знать - будут ли введены в MQL указатели на переменные простых типов...
you about the comments to which question:
or to
To both of them.
Hello,
Perhaps, I should clarify that I addressed my questions to you, the Developers, not because of my article on MQL5 sent for review and where these events are mentioned.
I just have a free product for MetaTrader5 and MetaTrader 4 in the Marketplace, where the conditions of this note apply.
That is, where to create a copy of a graphical object, you have to click on it and then choose the copy direction, up or down:
When you click on the directional buttons and a copy is made.
So, when the object to be copied is already selected by clicking on it, its name is displayed in the control panel. But before you make a copy, by selecting the right direction button, you can change the number of points in how many to copy; this object can be moved, its colour changed, etc., and... it is possible that by changing the properties, this object can be accidentally deleted or renamed.
So, if the object to be copied is accidentally renamed via properties dialog or removed programmatically or manually, then by the terms of the code its name disappears from the panel and the buttons to copy become inactive (because that object no longer exists). If just the copy indent value, object position, colour, etc. have changed, the copy will be in accordance with the new data.
In MetaTrader5, when renaming object via Properties Dialog, the conditions triggered as provided in the code, while in MetaTrader4 - did not. However, it seems that in MetaTrader4, when an object is renamed, it is deleted and a new object is created. Only there is no notification of deletion and creation events. I can say that it also happens there according to the same program in MetaTrader4 Market. No object copy is created after renaming. When launching the program to display events, only the event of object change occurs, as I wrote, with the name after renaming.
Alternative option for myself I know instead of these events, but since:
I don't know when and if I'll find time to make such processing alternative there. And in general, whether it's worth constructing it. That's why I decided to ask you.
P./S.: Here's the other thing..., because I did program checks before publishing. But I have no fixed confirmation, that I did such check on renaming in MT4. That is, yes, I admit that I may have missed such a check for MT4, including being in the mistaken belief that the same events for MT4 when changing the object name are the same as in MT5.
We are working on it
Can you tell me, if a graphical object is renamed, will there be notifications of deletion and modification events in MQL4? Or will it remain as it is?
It will generate events as in MT5. But it's better to contact Service Desk with such questions.
Thank you, Anton!
P./S.: I usually go to Service Desk, but here I am "frozen": it's not an error or a wish, but questions. Therefore, in the questions and wrote. And then I realized that these questions can be perceived ambiguously, so I specified. That's it.
Dear developers! Can you please tell me how the work on the tick story is going? When to wait? Is it at least underway?