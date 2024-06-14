There is no option to load image on Articles' editor. (Alt + I) shortcut does not work too.
Allan Munene Mutiiria:
There is no option to load image on Articles' editor. (Alt + I) shortcut does not work too. Could this be an update issue that we can wait or did it just move to a different location.
Usually, it should be something like this:
If anyone knows why can guide. Thanks in advance.
Try again tomorrow, maybe there is some glitch.
Now it is working correctly. Thank you.
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There is no option to load image on Articles' editor. (Alt + I) shortcut does not work too. Could this be an update issue that we can wait or did it just move to a different location.
Usually, it should be something like this: