There is no option to load image on Articles' editor. (Alt + I) shortcut does not work too.

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There is no option to load image on Articles' editor. (Alt + I) shortcut does not work too. Could this be an update issue that we can wait or did it just move to a different location.

Articles image not showing

Usually, it should be something like this:

Correct representation of image with its icon

 
Allan Munene Mutiiria:

There is no option to load image on Articles' editor. (Alt + I) shortcut does not work too. Could this be an update issue that we can wait or did it just move to a different location.

Usually, it should be something like this:


If anyone knows why can guide. Thanks in advance.

 
Try again tomorrow, maybe there is some glitch.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Try again tomorrow, maybe there is some glitch.

Understand. Reliable quick reply. Thank you.

 
Now it is working correctly. Thank you.
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