More useful view on forum

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Do you know you can have a view like this :

Forum with 10 topics in view

Instead of that :

Forum with default view

How ?

1. Go to your profile

2. Click on Interface.

Profile go to Interface

3. In the bottom of the page, change number of topics per section.

4. Save.

Select number topics per section.

 
Thanks, it's very usefull
 
angevoyageur:

Do you know you can have a view like this :

Instead of that :

How ?

1. Go to your profile

2. Click on Interface.

3. In the bottom of the page, change number of topics per section.

4. Save.


Yes,i have already know that for long time
 
angevoyageur:

Do you know you can have a view like this :

Instead of that :

How ?

1. Go to your profile

2. Click on Interface.

3. In the bottom of the page, change number of topics per section.

4. Save.


I didn't know that. Thank You.
 
luenbo:
Yes,i have already know that for long time
Knowledge is wonderful ;-)
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